Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Taiwan’s Foxconn plans to invest $1.54 bn more in India

AFP

Published

Taiwanese tech giant and key Apple supplier Foxconn is planning an additional $1.54 billion investment in India for “operational needs”, as it seeks to diversify production away from China.

The firm — also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry — is the world’s biggest contract electronics manufacturer and assembles devices for many companies, most notably Apple’s iPhones.

The company said in a filing to Taiwan Stock Exchange late Monday that its Indian subsidiary plans to spend around $128 billion rupees on “engaging others to build on owned land” for “operational needs”.

The statement did not provide any details, only saying “a supplemental announcement will be made after the transaction is confirmed”.

Foxconn operates in more than two dozen countries but the bulk of its operations is based in China — a dependence it is looking to reduce after production was impacted by three years of strict Covid policies, a bout of industrial unrest and diplomatic tensions with the United States.

Chairman Young Liu had said during an earnings call in August that the company saw the potential to invest “several billion dollars” in India.

Foxconn in May announced the purchase of a huge tract of land on the outskirts of Indian tech hub Bengaluru for $37 million.

It currently operates about nine production campuses and has more than 30 factories in India, according to Liu.

The company is planning to expand its India operations to “critical components” for consumer electronics and electric vehicles to boost its competitiveness, he said.

In this article:China, foxconn, India, Taiwan, Technology
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Italian designer Alessandro Michele has overseen a surge in sales at fashion house Gucci Italian designer Alessandro Michele has overseen a surge in sales at fashion house Gucci

Business

Gucci design studio strikes over move to Milan

Some 40 artisans from Gucci's design studio downed tools over plans to move much of the team from Rome to Milan.

14 hours ago
Computers for sale in Moscow, where residents seemed fatalistic about looming Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine Computers for sale in Moscow, where residents seemed fatalistic about looming Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Tech & Science

AI generated cyberattacks are set to pose a major business operational risk

AI is rising, but the business advantages also come with security risks.

21 hours ago
Palestinian refugee Fatima al-Ashwah had visited her extended family in Gaza before the Israel-Hamas war which she said left around 12 of them dead in an Israeli strike Palestinian refugee Fatima al-Ashwah had visited her extended family in Gaza before the Israel-Hamas war which she said left around 12 of them dead in an Israeli strike

World

Palestinian family in Lebanon grieves for dead Gaza relatives

Palestinian refugee Fatima al-Ashwah had visited her extended family in Gaza before the Israel-Hamas war which she said left around 12 of them dead...

18 hours ago

Business

Asian markets ease as US inflation comes into view

With Wall Street seeing little action at the back of last week owing to the Thanksgiving break, traders had few catalysts to drive action.

13 hours ago