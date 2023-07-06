Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Taiwan chip giant sees no production hit from China curb on rare metals

AFP

Published

Taiwan's chip giant TSMC said Thursday it did not expect 'direct impact' from China's latest export controls on two rare metals essential for making semiconductors
Taiwan's chip giant TSMC said Thursday it did not expect 'direct impact' from China's latest export controls on two rare metals essential for making semiconductors - Copyright AFP Sam Yeh
Taiwan's chip giant TSMC said Thursday it did not expect 'direct impact' from China's latest export controls on two rare metals essential for making semiconductors - Copyright AFP Sam Yeh

Taiwan’s chip giant TSMC said Thursday it did not expect any direct effect on production from China’s latest export controls on two rare metals essential for making semiconductors.

China’s Ministry of Commerce and Customs announced Monday that exports of gallium and germanium will require a license from August 1 over security concerns, as Beijing and Washington tussle over the global market for chips.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, whose clients include Apple and Intel, controls more than half the world’s output of the silicon wafers that are used to power everything from drip coffee machines to cars and missiles.

“After evaluation, we do not expect the export restrictions on raw materials gallium and germanium will have any direct impact on TSMC’s production,” the company said in a statement.

TSMC did not elaborate on the long-term indirect impacts but said it would monitor the situation closely.

China is sparring with the United States over a range of issues, including technology, trade and Taiwan. 

Home not just to TSMC, self-ruled Taiwan is the world’s primary manufacturing base of semiconductors, a dominance that has become more pronounced given the global demand for microchips and China’s increasingly strained relations with the island. 

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has held two massive military drills around the island in the past year. 

Taiwan’s economic minister Wang Mei-hua also downplayed the impact of the new export controls because Chinese-mined germanium and gallium are mainly raw materials that are then refined in countries such as the United States and Japan.

“Taiwan imports the refined materials so the short-term impact is limited,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

“We will closely monitor the impact of long-term (export) restrictions on the international market in terms of pricing and supply.”

Gallium, found in integrated circuits, LEDs and photovoltaic panels for solar panels, among other things, is considered a critical raw material by the European Union.

China accounted for 80 percent of global gallium production, according to a 2020 report by the European Commission.

Germanium is essential for making optical fibres and infrared camera lenses, with 80 percent of it also coming from China, according to the same report.

The export curbs follow Washington’s blacklisting of Chinese companies in recent years in a move aimed at cutting them off from access to American technologies, including the most advanced chips.

In this article:China, Economy, export, Politics, Semiconductor, Taiwan, Technology, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

The Sun blasts out a powerful X-class solar flare causing radio blackouts on Earth

A giant sunspot grew 10 times wider than Earth in just 48 hours, then spat an X-class solar flare right at us.

16 hours ago

Social Media

US court limits officials’ contacts with social media firms

The injunction was in response to a lawsuit brought by the Republican attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri.

19 hours ago
General Motors' premium Cadillac lines scored higher sales in the second quarter of 2023 General Motors' premium Cadillac lines scored higher sales in the second quarter of 2023

Business

Automakers report higher Q2 car sales in US

Leading automakers reported a jump in quarterly US car sales reflecting increased vehicle inventory levels.

13 hours ago
The MEK is the only major organised opposition group based outside Iran The MEK is the only major organised opposition group based outside Iran

World

Iran maintains crackdowns, executions over protests: UN probe

The MEK is the only major organised opposition group based outside Iran - — © The 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters/AFP HandoutRobin MILLARDIran is...

20 hours ago