Swipe here: The changing pace of contactless payments

With the decline of cash transactions and the rise in contactless payments, fuelled by the changes brought about to society through the coronavirus pandemic, many countries have elevated their contactless payments allowances.

In weighing up the advantages and disadvantages of this, factors of consumer expediency and consumer (and banking) concerns over fraud need to be considered. This has led to different outcomes in different countries.

October 2021 saw the UK’s contactless limit be raised to £100 ($130) from £45 ($60). This move also saw many people concerned at the idea of overspending or even a rise in fraud. With the UK’s situation, in 2007 contactless cards had an initial limit of just £10. This was increased to £15 in 2010, £20 in 2012, and £30 in 2015. In 2020, the limit was increased to £45, and now it has become £100.

However, the UK was not the only county with a higher contactless spending limit.

The independent financial portal finance.ua looked at each European country’s contactless limit to see which has the highest, which has the lowest, and if any has a limit higher than the UK’s ‘controversial’ amount. The outcome of the analysis has been provided to Digital Journal.

Finance.ua found that the UK still has the highest contactless limit in Europe with a £100 cap. Liechtenstein and Switzerland follow with their 80 CHF limit, which converts to £63.34.

The top 10 countries are presented in the following table:

Country Contactless Limit British pound conversion United Kingdom 100 GBP £100 Liechtenstein 80 CHF £63.34 Switzerland 80 CHF £63.34 Russia 5000 RUB £51.61 Bulgaria 100 BGN £43.31 Norway 500 NOK £43.23 Andorra 50 EUR £42.18 Austria 50 EUR £42.18 Belgium 50 EUR £42.18 Estonia 50 EUR £42.18

Countries with the lowest limits, when converted into British pounds, included Sweden, with their limit of 200 SEK equalling £16.93, and the Czech Republic, where their 500 CZK converts to £16.39. This means the Czech Republic currently has the lowest contactless limit in Europe.