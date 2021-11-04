Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Swipe here: The changing pace of contactless payments

How much of a risk a contactless payments? What is the appropriate limit an dhow much is too much?

Published

Apple profit nearly doubles as lockdowns eased
Image: © AFP Roberto Pfeil
Image: © AFP Roberto Pfeil

With the decline of cash transactions and the rise in contactless payments, fuelled by the changes brought about to society through the coronavirus pandemic, many countries have elevated their contactless payments allowances.

In weighing up the advantages and disadvantages of this, factors of consumer expediency and  consumer (and banking) concerns over fraud need to be considered. This has led to different outcomes in different countries.

October 2021 saw the UK’s contactless limit be raised to £100 ($130) from £45 ($60). This move also saw many people concerned at the idea of overspending or even a rise in fraud. With the UK’s situation, in 2007 contactless cards had an initial limit of just £10. This was increased to £15 in 2010, £20 in 2012, and £30 in 2015. In 2020, the limit was increased to £45, and now it has become £100.

However, the UK was not the only county with a higher contactless spending limit.

The independent financial portal finance.ua looked at each European country’s contactless limit to see which has the highest, which has the lowest, and if any has a limit higher than the UK’s ‘controversial’ amount. The outcome of the analysis has been provided to Digital Journal.

Finance.ua found that the UK still has the highest contactless limit in Europe with a £100 cap. Liechtenstein and Switzerland follow with their 80 CHF limit, which converts to £63.34.

The top 10 countries are presented in the following table:

CountryContactless LimitBritish pound conversion
United Kingdom100 GBP£100
Liechtenstein80 CHF£63.34
Switzerland80 CHF£63.34
Russia5000 RUB£51.61
Bulgaria100 BGN£43.31
Norway500 NOK£43.23
Andorra50 EUR£42.18
Austria50 EUR£42.18
Belgium50 EUR£42.18
Estonia50 EUR£42.18

Countries with the lowest limits, when converted into British pounds, included Sweden, with their limit of 200 SEK equalling £16.93, and the Czech Republic, where their 500 CZK converts to £16.39. This means the Czech Republic currently has the lowest contactless limit in Europe.

In this article:card payments, contactless payments, Credit card, debit card, Payments, visa card
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

World

The rise of Green parties has moved global warming up the list of the world’s priorities

Climate activists have always had a presence at the global climate conference, dating back to the first one in 1995.

21 hours ago

World

'We can't lose hope' to save the planet says ex-Maldives president

The corals might be doomed, his country is still at risk of being swallowed by rising seas.

12 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: What kind of psychopathic society needs to carry guns at all times? SCOTUS is playing with fire on a new constitutional challenge

The whole idea of the Second Amendment was clearly to be a lot better organized than the current slopfest.

7 mins ago
China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

World

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

China is the world's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change - Copyright AFP/File Johannes EISELEChina hit back Wednesday against criticism...

23 hours ago