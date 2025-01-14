Swallow your doubts (and the elephant): A guide to doing big things

Image generated by OpenAI's DALL-E via ChatGPT

“How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.”

Great advice — until you take the first bite and realize this elephant tastes like a gym sock that’s been left in the back of your car all summer.

So what do you do when the task ahead feels overwhelming, the work is daunting, and it’s definitely not fun? You know the end goal is worth it, but getting there feels impossible.

With the new year starting and everyone reflecting on last year’s accomplishments — and maybe stressing about what’s next — I’ve been thinking about my own elephant: launching a course. The idea hit me while I was in Bali, sipping coconut water and feeling inspired. It was exciting. Big. Important.

And then I got home. Reality set in. Suddenly, my brilliant idea felt less like an exciting project and more like an elephant I had no idea how to tackle.

But little by little, I started chipping away at it. Even when it didn’t feel like progress, I kept going. And here’s what I learned about eating the elephant — one bite at a time — even when it tastes like sh*t.

Step 1: Take stupidly small bites

The idea of sitting down and building an entire course felt like trying to eat the whole elephant in one go. Instead, I took ridiculously small steps:

I jotted down ideas in my Notes app when they popped into my head.

I bought a domain name (because nothing says “I’m serious” like spending $23).

I opened Canva and started playing around with colors and logos — not because it was the most urgent task, but because it was easy and kept the idea alive.

Were these groundbreaking moves? Nope. But they were enough to keep me nibbling away at the edges of the elephant. Tiny steps may not feel like progress, but they are. And when you eventually get to the big stuff, it’s way less intimidating because you’ve already started.

Let’s say you have an idea for a new software company. First, break the process up into the tiniest of pieces. I recommend using a Google Drive to create a spreadsheet where you track your list and you can slowly fill up the folder as you complete the tasks. Pick one thing to do a day, even if it’s as simple as writing down your software idea in a Google Document. You can also find one competitor a day, jot down some pricing ideas, and start building out your customer profiles. It won’t take long for these small steps to add up to give you momentum.

Step 2: Force yourself to the table

Sometimes, even the small bites feel impossible. That’s when you need to force yourself to sit down and eat. For me, that meant hiring a consultant to help me organize my course content, and a marketing team to help build my personal brand. It was a financial commitment, yes, but it also created accountability.

Once I’d spent the money, there was no turning back. I wasn’t going to waste that investment or let someone else down. It pushed me to keep going, even when I wanted to bail. Sometimes, putting some skin in the game (or cash on the table) is the only way to keep moving forward.

I recommend taking three people for coffee to get feedback on your idea. Sometimes getting your creative juices flowing can help you get the courage to do the next steps. If you have the resources, make a small investment in the project so you feel compelled to continue. Whether that’s buying a domain, finding a product manager consultant to help you build your vision, or signing up for a course at your local innovation centre — spending some money will make it feel real.

Step 3: Talk about the elephant

One of the best things I did was tell people about my big, daunting project. At first, it felt weird — what if I didn’t finish? What if they thought it was dumb? But sharing my idea turned out to be a game changer. It started with informal conversations, then it turned into more formal meetings, and finally — most daunting of all — the LinkedIn launch. Hitting post made my already half-full-of-elephant-stomach queasy.

People got excited, offered feedback, and helped me brainstorm. Their energy fueled mine. And knowing they were waiting to see what I’d do next held me accountable in the best way. It’s harder to quit when people are rooting for you — or just waiting to see if you actually follow through.

Turns out, there’s data to back that up. The American Society of Training and Development found that people are 65% more likely to meet a goal after committing to someone else — and their chances skyrocket to 95% when they build in regular check-ins. Sharing your elephant doesn’t just make it feel smaller — it makes it a whole lot harder to walk away from.



I know I already talked about taking people for coffees, but think bigger. The first step to doing a thing is saying you are doing a thing. Shout it from the rooftops (or more likely LinkedIn). There are great tools you can use within posts to poll your connections. “Hey LinkedIn friends, I’m doing some discovery on the X software market. What kind of processes or software do you use for X?”

Eating an elephant isn’t glamorous. It’s hard, messy, and sometimes tastes like sh*t. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. The key is to keep moving forward, even if it’s just one tiny bite at a time.

Jot something in your Notes app. Buy the domain. Tell your friends. Hire someone to hold you accountable. These little actions add up, and before you know it, you’ve made real progress.

So, as we begin a new year and start dreaming about what’s next, ask yourself: what’s the elephant you want to tackle? I challenge you to take that first step, make an investment, tell people.

Grab a fork. You’ve got this — even if it doesn’t taste great at first.