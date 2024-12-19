Survey: Industries investing the most in employee mental wellbeing

Office workers. Image by Tim Sandle.

With an average of 50,000 monthly searches for “mental health” in the UK over the past year, prioritising employee wellbeing has seemingly become a key focus for businesses.

Recent research shows that workplaces supporting mental health enjoy increased productivity and reduced absenteeism, emphasising the clear advantages of investing in wellbeing.

In response to such findings, SEO agency Reboot Online analysed UK job adverts to identify the industries excelling—and struggling—in offering mental health benefits such as employee assistance programs and mental health first aid. With expert advice on how businesses can improve, explore how your industry compares.

The industries investing the most in employee mental wellbeing were found to be:

Ranking Industry Total job adverts mentioning mental health Percentage of mental health-related keywords across all industries 1 Technology, Information and Media 8,884 23.56% 2 Hospitals and Health Care 7,651 20.29% 3 Professional Services 4,894 12.98% 4 Retail 2,172 5.76% 5 Manufacturing 1,892 5.02% 6 Consumer Services 1,662 4.41% 7 Education 1,489 3.95% 8 Construction 1,300 3.45% 9 Accommodation Services 1,157 3.07% 10 Administrative and Support Services 1,139 3.02% 11 Entertainment Providers 1,133 3.00% 12 Financial Services 973 2.58% 13 Government Administration 864 2.29% 14 Utilities 790 2.09% 15 Transportation, Logistics and Storage 692 1.83% 16 Wholesale 423 1.12% 17 Oil, Gas, and Mining 357 0.95% 18 Real Estate and Equipment Rental Services 147 0.39% 19 Farming, Ranching, Forestry 96 0.25%

From the data table, the Technology, Information, and Media industry stands out with 8,884 job adverts featuring mental health-related keywords—representing 23.56 percent of all such ads across industries. Key benefits like health insurance (28.49 percent across all industries) and employee assistance programs (19.08 percent) dominate the offerings. Although perks like yoga classes (3.24 percent) and meditation spaces (0.36 percent) are less common, the sector’s overall focus on mental health reflects its progressive approach to employee wellbeing.

These efforts align with the industry’s broader adoption of flexible working arrangements, high salaries, and remote work, all of which contribute to improved mental health outcomes. A study by Forbes notes that happiness levels increase by 20 percent when employees can work remotely—an advantage readily available in tech roles.

In a sector directly linked to care and wellbeing, it’s no surprise that Hospitals and Healthcare rank second with 7,651 job ads including mental health-related benefits. Health insurance (25 percent across all industries) and mental health training (18.56 percent) are among the top offerings, alongside mental health days (20.27 percent). Despite the high-stress environment, these initiatives highlight the industry’s recognition of its workforce’s mental health needs, accounting for 20.29 percentof all mental health-related job ads.

Professional Services comes in third with 4,894 relevant job ads, comprising 12.98 percent of all such listings. The standout offering here is health insurance, appearing in 35.41 percent of its ads, significantly higher than other benefits like employee assistance programs (13.53 percent) and mental health days (11.89 percent). The sector’s emphasis on robust benefits packages likely stems from its competitive landscape and high employee expectations.

At the opposite end of the spectrum lies Farming, Ranching, and Forestry, with just 96 job ads featuring mental health-related keywords—amounting to a mere 0.25 percent of all ads analyzed. While employee assistance programs (33.33%) and health insurance (34.38 percent) feature prominently, other resources like yoga classes or wellness apps are entirely absent in the mental health keywords related to this industry. This stark contrast highlights a significant gap in mental health support within the sector.

According to a 2022 Deloitte study, poor mental health costs UK employers approximately £56 billion annually. To improve mental health support, businesses need to go beyond surface-level initiatives and implement comprehensive strategies that address diverse needs.