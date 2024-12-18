Supporting entrepreneurs and innovation: Insights from Imad Jebara of Boast

“Entrepreneurs are the bloodline of growth and innovation in any country.”

Speaking with Digital Journal during the Launch Party at Innovation Week YYC, Imad Jebara, CEO of Boast, described the company’s deep commitment to supporting entrepreneurs across Canada and the U.S. As a leader in research and development (R&D) funding and incentives, Boast partnered with Platform Calgary to help foster Calgary’s growing innovation ecosystem.

Boast plays a key role in helping startups and established businesses focus on their core innovations by providing companies with faster access to R&D tax credits.

“We make it simple and easy for them to claim the maximum possible claim for R&D,” Jebara explained. “By doing it in a very simple and easy way, we give them more time to focus on the problems that they’re trying to solve.”

Beyond providing financial solutions, Boast is investing in innovation ecosystems across Canada and the U.S.

“We want to be anywhere there are entrepreneurs,” Jebara said, noting the importance of connecting with local communities like Calgary to help fuel growth.

The future of innovation funding

Looking ahead, Jebara predicts that innovation funding will continue to grow globally as countries and regions compete to attract entrepreneurs. He highlighted how Canada’s Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) program is a model for other countries.

“The Canadian government gives you up to 60% on every dollar you spend on eligible SR&ED work. That… gets [American companies’] eyes open,” he noted. Compared to smaller, tax-credit-only programs in the U.S., Canada’s funding options provide significant advantages for companies.

