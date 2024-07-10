Summertime and business growth: Is this the time of the year for new tactics?

An office block in London. Image © Tim Sandle

The summer is in full gear in the northern hemisphere (even if the weather, in many areas, remains un-summer-like). At this time of the year many entrepreneurs seek to pull back on their advertising budgets or delaying starting-up a new venture. This is because they tend to see this period as one when consumer attention is on vacations and outdoor activities.

This is not necessarily the best approach for with the right strategy, a cost effective, high impact campaign could be just what businesses need during this slower season.

This is what Geoff Crain of Toronto-based Kingstar Media recommends. Crain has worked with many entrepreneurs to create impactful media strategies.

To aid readers who are aligned to a business, Crain offers insights into why the less competitive summer season offers opportunities that do not necessarily require a large financial commitment.

Crain has told Digital Journal about the following recommended strategies:

Let the data lead you

Understand seasonal trends and analyse the data to adjust media spend accordingly. Historically major sporting events and seasonal peaks such as U.S.-centric events like Independence Day or Labor Day, which see increased spending patterns.

Get creative and leverage the big events that you think are cost prohibitive

Crain says that while Olympic or Euro 2024 sponsorships are cost prohibitive for many businesses, viewers are tuned in so initiatives such as Olympic-themed campaigns, social media engagement or content marketing offer opportunities to reach this already engaged audience.

Media is discounted

Summer may be the time to try television advertising and with newer trends such as addressable TV advertising. For this, Crain says, ads can be personalized with different ads going to different households watching the same program.

Digital streaming

Crain sees this as a highly effective option, digital streaming offers precise targeting. Unlike traditional media, it doesn’t rely on audience estimates, and response rates aren’t dependent on viewership of a particular program. Streaming services, such as connected TV, charge only for the impressions that are actually delivered, ensuring cost-efficiency and measurable results.

The market is less competitive

With fewer advertisers in the market, Crain puts forward the notion that there is a greater opportunity to capture audience attention. This means your advertisements are more likely to stand out, leading to higher engagement rates and better overall campaign performance. Additionally, Crain suggests, reduced competition can result in lower advertising costs, maximizing your return on investment.