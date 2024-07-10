Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Summertime and business growth: Is this the time of the year for new tactics?

A cost effective, high impact campaign could be just what businesses need during this slower season.
Avatar photo

Published

An office block in London. Image © Tim Sandle
An office block in London. Image © Tim Sandle

The summer is in full gear in the northern hemisphere (even if the weather, in many areas, remains un-summer-like). At this time of the year many entrepreneurs seek to pull back on their advertising budgets or delaying starting-up a new venture. This is because they tend to see this period as one when consumer attention is on vacations and outdoor activities.

This is not necessarily the best approach for with the right strategy, a cost effective, high impact campaign could be just what businesses need during this slower season.

This is what Geoff Crain of Toronto-based Kingstar Media recommends.  Crain has worked with many entrepreneurs to create impactful media strategies.

To aid readers who are aligned to a business, Crain offers insights into why the less competitive summer season offers opportunities that do not necessarily require a large financial commitment.

Crain has told Digital Journal about the following recommended strategies:

Let the data lead you

Understand seasonal trends and analyse the data to adjust media spend accordingly. Historically major sporting events and seasonal peaks such as U.S.-centric events like Independence Day or Labor Day, which see increased spending patterns.

Get creative and leverage the big events that you think are cost prohibitive

Crain  says that while Olympic or Euro 2024 sponsorships are cost prohibitive for many businesses, viewers are tuned in so initiatives such as Olympic-themed campaigns, social media engagement or content marketing offer opportunities to reach this already engaged audience.

Media is discounted

Summer may be the time to try television advertising and with newer trends such as addressable TV advertising. For this, Crain says, ads can be personalized with different ads going to different households watching the same program.

Digital streaming

Crain sees this as a highly effective option, digital streaming offers precise targeting. Unlike traditional media, it doesn’t rely on audience estimates, and response rates aren’t dependent on viewership of a particular program. Streaming services, such as connected TV, charge only for the impressions that are actually delivered, ensuring cost-efficiency and measurable results.

The market is less competitive

With fewer advertisers in the market, Crain puts forward the notion that there is a greater opportunity to capture audience attention. This means your advertisements are more likely to stand out, leading to higher engagement rates and better overall campaign performance. Additionally, Crain suggests, reduced competition can result in lower advertising costs, maximizing your return on investment.

In this article:Business, costs, Growth, summertime, Work
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

The EU concluded Microsoft's tie-up with OpenAI does not mean the US tech giant has control of the ChatGPT maker The EU concluded Microsoft's tie-up with OpenAI does not mean the US tech giant has control of the ChatGPT maker

Tech & Science

The rise of GenAI and the impact on your data privacy

Use unique passwords for each AI-related account, consider a password manager for tracking, and enable multi-factor authentication (MFA).

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Deepfakes on the rise: How to spot one and keep secure

A fake image can easily be revealed as fake by running it through Google’s powerful reverse image search engine.

19 hours ago
EU ire at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's self-appointed diplomacy on Ukraine goes "wide and deep" EU ire at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's self-appointed diplomacy on Ukraine goes "wide and deep"

World

Fuming EU partners to show Hungary PM ‘yellow card’

EU ire at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's self-appointed diplomacy on Ukraine goes "wide and deep" - Copyright AFP/File Alexander NEMENOVRaziye AKKOC, Marc BURLEIGHHungary...

20 hours ago
Microsoft giving up its observer seat on the board of ChatGPT maker OpenAI comes as Brussels seeks more information about the relations between the two companies Microsoft giving up its observer seat on the board of ChatGPT maker OpenAI comes as Brussels seeks more information about the relations between the two companies

Tech & Science

Microsoft drops OpenAI board seat as scrunity increases

Microsoft has ditched plans to take up a non-voting position on the board of ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

11 hours ago