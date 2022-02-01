Successful listing of Centurion International AG on Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, marks the only listing of African-focused services firm in Germany

Frankfurt, Germany. Photo by Raja Sen

This article is sponsored content

Centurion International AG (“CIAG”, WKN: A2YN5X / ISIN: DE000A2YN5X9), a rapidly growing pan-African services group active in business advisory between Germany and the African continent, announces the successful listing of its shares on the Open Market (allgemeiner Freiverkehr) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The lead Manager for the stock exchange transaction is Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG.

The listing of CIAG on a German stock exchange marks the only listing of an African-focused services firm in Germany, offering German capital markets and European institutional investors the opportunity of directly participating in the African growth story. Background of CIAG’s listing on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange is the firm’s growth strategy in Germany and Africa.

NJ Ayuk, CEO of CIAG commented: “By listing our shares on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, we wish to provide a gateway for investors to participate in Africa’s vast economic upside potential. Further, we seek to tap the German capital markets to finance the acquisition of small and medium-sized advisory firms, independent of our current share price and thus increase earnings per share for our investors.”

About CIAG:

Centurion International AG is a pan-African services group, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main and listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. CIAG currently operates as the management holding of its subsidiaries in South Africa and Mauritius and mainly provides capital, management skills, and strategic advisory to its subsidiaries. The CIAG group provides vast professional services, legal advice in all African jurisdictions and consulting, such as market entry and pan-African expansion strategies for companies in the private and public sector, with a focus on the African energy industry.