Study: “123456” is the most common password amongst CEOs

Like many netizens, high-level executives and business owners have a thing for the world’s most popular password “123456.”

High-ranking business executives have equally unhealthy password habits as many other internet users do, according to research by NordPass. While experts continuously urge companies to take cyber risks seriously, business owners, CEOs, and other C-suite executives continue typing “123456,” which, even after many warnings, remains the most popular password to date.

“Michael,” “Jordan,” and other widely picked passwords

Among different executive roles that researchers examined — CEOs, C-level executives, management, and business owners — there is a visible trend to use easily hackable passwords that mainly include sequence combinations of numbers or letters.

These include but are not limited to “1q2w3e,” “12345,” “11111,” and “qwerty.” The winner in all categories remains “123456” (used over 1.1 million times), with the password “password” (used over 700 thousand times) coming in second.

Research suggests that top-level executives also extensively use names or mythical creatures as an inspiration when creating passwords. Among the most popular are “dragon” and “monkey.” The most widely chosen names used in passwords are “Tiffany,” “Charlie,” “Michael,” and “Jordan,” which may or may not hint at the legendary basketball player. The complete list can be found here.

Different industries and countries affected

This research was conducted in partnership with independent researchers who analyzed over 290 million data breaches worldwide. They grouped passwords according to job title and industry — among many fields affected, technology, finance, construction, healthcare, and hospitality were shown to experience the most security incidents.

Among the countries that experienced breaches examined in this study, France and the U.K. were listed among the most breached, accounting for 200 million and 600 million passwords leaked respectively.

Data breach costs increase

Last year, NordPass presented similar studies, delving into the Top 200 Most Common Passwords people use online and those of Fortune 500 companies. Interestingly, the comparison of research shows that business executives are as likely to use easy-to-crack passwords as general internet users: “123456” and “123456789” rank in the top five among both audiences.

An IBM report reveals that in 2021, the average global cost of a data breach reached 4.24 million USD, which is 10% more compared to 2020. The attacks that happen due to compromised credentials cost even more at 4.37 million USD and account for 20% of all breaches.

Tips to ensure your passwords are safe

Instead CEOs and others can avoid many data breaches by following simple steps to improve password security:

Deploy a password manager. Password managers allow you to store all the passwords in end-to-end encrypted digital storage locked with a single keyword for the most convenience. Most password managers have additional features to check passwords’ strength and automatically generate unique passwords. For organizations, they can come in handy when sharing passwords with employees or managing their access.

Introduce cybersecurity training. Since simple human mistakes remain the leading cause of data breaches, it is worth investing in cybersecurity training sessions for employees. Starting from the basics might be a good idea given that people have different technology background levels.