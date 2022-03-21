Connect with us

Strong pricing boosts Nike results despite China hit

Strong product pricing helped Nike offset a hit from lower sales in China, enabling to report better-than-expected quarterly profits.

Published

Nike reported better-than-expected results on strong product pricing despite lower sales in China
Nike reported better-than-expected results on strong product pricing despite lower sales in China - Copyright POOL/AFP/File HENRY NICHOLLS

Strong product pricing helped Nike offset a hit from lower sales in China, enabling the sporting goods giant to report better-than-expected quarterly profits on Monday.

The apparel and sneaker company scored increased sales in three of its four operating regions, led by Asia Pacific/Latin America and North America, the company’s biggest source of revenues.

Nike said its gross profit margin increased from the same period of last year due to more full-priced sales, partly offset by elevated freight and logistics costs.

But revenues fell five percent in Greater China to $2.2 billion. The region — which has seen activity constrained by Beijing’s “zero tolerance” policy on Covid-19 — also saw the biggest drop in profits before interest and taxes.

The company reported total profits of $1.4 billion for the quarter ending February 28, down four percent from the prior year, even as revenues rose five percent to $10.9 billion.

Shares of Nike jumped 5.9 percent to $137.85 in after-hours trading.

In this article:Nike, Retail, US
