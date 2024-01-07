Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Strike to halt London underground services

London’s underground train network was to grind to a virtual halt for several days late Sunday due to a strike over wages.
AFP

Published

A return to normal service is not expected until midday on Friday
A return to normal service is not expected until midday on Friday - Copyright AFP CHANDAN KHANNA
A return to normal service is not expected until midday on Friday - Copyright AFP CHANDAN KHANNA

London’s underground train network was to grind to a virtual halt for several days late Sunday due to a strike over wages.

Transport for London, which runs the “Tube,” said “little or no” services were expected between Sunday evening and Friday morning in the British capital.

The transport authority warned users to complete their journeys by 5:30 pm (1730 GMT).

A return to normal service is not expected until midday on Friday, it added.

Some 10,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to walkout amid a dispute over a five percent pay offer.

“Transport for London has failed to avert this strike by not offering a deal that was acceptable to our members on London Underground,” an RMT spokesperson said.

“We do not take strike action lightly but we are determined to get a negotiated settlement on pay, travel facilities and a grading structure that means our members will not lose out.”

The industrial action has been mirrored across the public and private sectors in Britain, as workers demand pay rises in response to decades-high inflation and the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Those who have taken to picket lines over the last 18 months have ranged from health sector employees and teachers to lawyers and dock workers.

Junior doctors are due to end their longest consecutive strike in the seven-decade history of Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) on Tuesday.

In this article:Britain, Economy, Strike, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Grammarly, English usage, and the fossilization of writing software styles

Just lose the prehistoric pedants.  

11 hours ago
The strike comes just as many people begin to travel for the holiday season The strike comes just as many people begin to travel for the holiday season

Life

Ticket scammers target people coming back from the Holidays

This scam is especially dangerous because it is so difficult to detect and since the scammer is the initial buyer...

18 hours ago
Maersk ships have been attacked in the Red Sea Maersk ships have been attacked in the Red Sea

Business

Maersk says to avoid Red Sea for foreseeable future

Maersk ships have been attacked in the Red Sea - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVANShipping giant Maersk said Friday that it would...

20 hours ago
At least 126 people died in the magnitude-7.5 tremor At least 126 people died in the magnitude-7.5 tremor

World

Woman in 90s pulled from rubble five days after Japan quake

At least 126 people died in the magnitude-7.5 tremor - Copyright AFP -Toshifumi Kitamura, with Kyoko Hasegawa in TokyoA woman in her 90s trapped...

10 hours ago