Strategising success for remote working

What are the benefits of leveraging digital platforms for setting milestones, deadlines?
Laptop in a meeting room.
Image: © Tim Sandle
Shiela Mie Legaspi, President of virtual assistance firm Cyberbacker, considers some salient points for goal setting and establishing accountability for remote workers.

Legapsi is an expert on career coaching in the remote workplace and she has spent considerable amounts of time exploring the intricacies of goal setting and accountability for remote workers, providing valuable insights and a roadmap to success.  Some of this advice has been provided by Legapsi to Digital Journal.

Her advice includes:

Personal Goal Setting in a Remote Environment

Legapsi  focuses on the importance of individuals setting clear and achievable personal goals in the context of remote work. Legapsi says that practical tips and strategies need to be in place for remote workers to align their personal goals with professional objectives and organizational goals.

Self-Accountability Techniques for Remote Success

Legapsi also explores effective self-accountability techniques that remote workers can adopt to enhance their productivity and contribution to the team. Legapsi places importance upon the role of self-reflection and self-assessment in maintaining accountability in the absence of direct in-person supervision.

Utilizing Technology for Personal Goal Tracking

According to Legapsi, specific tools and technologies need to be in place for remote workers to use to track their personal goals and measure their progress. Legapsi has highlighted the benefits of leveraging digital platforms for setting milestones, deadlines, and reminders to enhance accountability.

Creating a Supportive Network

Legapsi emphasizes the importance of a support network in remote work, where building connections with trusted individuals goes beyond collaboration. This is seen as a cornerstone for accountability.

In the isolating nature of remote work, sharing your goals with mentors and trusted contacts becomes a crucial source of encouragement, guidance, and motivation, Legapsi has explained. This network not only offers valuable insights but fosters a shared commitment to success, providing an essential foundation for personal and professional growth in the remote work landscape.

In this article:Business, hybrid working, Latest Industry News, remote work, Technology
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

