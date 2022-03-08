Strategies for removing biases for women in engineering

Safa al-Saeedi, 29, is one of just 180 women among the 5,000 employees of Iraq's Basrah Gas Company, a joint venture with Shell and Mitsubishi - Copyright AFP Hussein Faleh

The annual International Women’s Day takes place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. This year’s theme is: #BreakTheBias. According to the website, the theme is captured in the following statement:

“Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias. Celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality.”

Looking at the importance of International Women’s Day and the focal points for 2022 (especially the path towards gender parity) is Rachel Pedreschi, Vice President of Community and Developer Relations, at the company Imply.

Pedreschi explains why the sentiment is of importance to those engaged with business and technology: “I have been in the technology field for over 20 years and have run the gambit of positions from on-the-ground engineering roles to organizational leadership positions. As such, I have been privy to and experienced first-hand the oftentimes unconscious biases against women in this field.”

In terms of how these biases are often manifest, Pedreschi cites: “For example, I’ve been the technical spokesperson lead for my organization countless times. Yet, it is not an uncommon occurrence that during the Q&A session following my presentation, the audience has directed their questions to my male counterpart.”

She adds: “Even when that male has looked to me for guidance, and I would take the lead in providing the technical response, the next questions would, again, be directed back to my male colleague.”

As to strategies for women in the corporate world, Pedreschi recommends: “To survive and thrive as a female in previously stereotypical male roles, women must be prepared to actively break biases. We must teach girls and women to assert themselves, which historically has not typically been a trait to which we are attributed (not positively, anyway).”

Tackling bias , especially wider biases in society which can impact on women at work, remains central to reforms, says Pedreschi: “At the same time, we need to teach everyone to stop making assumptions based on the gender of the person they see in front of them. Technical people come in all shapes and sizes but there has been a tendency to assume that males are the more technical ones.”

Pedreschi continues: “We have indeed come a long way. Yet, biases do persist. As women, the more we speak up, actively pursue and contribute to typically male-dominated fields, the more we can help to shatter these preconceived notions.”