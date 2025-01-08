Strategic decision-making in shifting real estate market: Altus Equity Group helps investors navigate complexities and risks

Photo courtesy of Altus Equity Group

For many investors, the idea of stepping into real estate feels like an exciting but equally daunting leap. The market is vast, complex, and riddled with risks and pitfalls like fluctuating interest rates, distressed properties, and opaque opportunities requiring insider knowledge. Even seasoned real estate investors often find themselves bogged down by the day-to-day challenges of managing properties, handling tenants, and keeping up with the ever-changing market conditions.

In addition, the returns from public markets often fall short of expectations, leaving investors searching for alternative avenues to grow and preserve their wealth. That is where Altus Equity Group Inc. comes in. It bridges the gap and offers a streamlined, expertly managed way to access real estate investments without the stress or steep learning curve. Altus Equity’s mission? To be the resource for investors who value efficiency, transparency, and a “tailored for stability” approach. Altus founder and CEO, Forrest Jinks shares, “We provide a clear path to sustainable, tax-efficient growth.”

“Real estate investment can be complex,” Jinks asserts. “At Altus Equity Group, we have made it our mission to change that. We offer passive investors access to high-quality, risk-adjusted opportunities, and we simplify the process.”

Altus prioritizes areas with growth potential, balancing risk versus reward to deliver attractive returns. They are uniquely positioned in what they call the “Big L” markets, stretching from the Midwest down through the Sunbelt, including regions like Northern Mississippi, Northwest Arkansas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Texas, and the Carolinas.

Understanding the current market landscape

“The real estate market is at an inflection point,” notes Jinks. Rising interest rates have created a dramatic bifurcation: properties with solid, assumable loans are holding their value much better than those that require new debt. “A lot of real estate owners are in trouble because of interest rate changes,” Jinks explains. “If you were banking on 3% interest rates and now you’re facing 7%, refinancing can be devastating.” Jinks likens it to Warren Buffet’s quote, “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.”

Fortunately, with Altus’ capital and expertise, investors don’t have to worry about getting caught “naked.” Their experts identify opportunities that are often overlooked due to their complexity, such as undervalued or underperforming assets with untapped potential. For example, the group recently acquired industrial property in Mississippi for $12 a square foot, a price so low it barely covers the cost of laying a foundation. Add to that 30 extra acres for future development, and the value becomes evident. Similarly, they have a portfolio of 1,200 apartment units under contract for just $67,000 per door that is expected to yield 9% from the date of purchase thanks to a motivated seller who needs to offload the property coupled with assumable existing debt at an attractive rate.

Altus Equity’s Opportunity Fund exemplifies their ability to capitalize on these market dynamics. By blending opportunistic and value-add acquisitions with stabilized, cash-flowing investments, the fund creates a balance of current income and long-term growth potential. Their strategy is versatile, encompassing multifamily, industrial, build-for-rent, and even real estate debt.

What further sets the Altus Opportunity Fund apart from its competitors is that it is also a promotion fund. “We’ve built a structure that benefits investors by offering not only stable returns but also the chance to participate in GP promote structures—something usually out of reach for passive investors,” Jinks notes. “It is the huge benefit of the GP promoting being 100% contributed to the Fund that allows us to be comfortable offering a 12% preferred return.”

Even in their target markets, challenges exist. Overbuilt multifamily sectors in cities like Dallas and Nashville have pushed up vacancy rates. But for Altus, this is where the opportunity lies. “If vacancy temporarily lowers a property’s income, purchase prices come down too,” Jinks explains. The long-term population inflows to these markets mean that today’s overcapacity will resolve, leaving buyers like Altus in an admirable position. “Assuming we are getting great intrinsic value, we don’t want to wait until we know the market has bottomed. By the time we can call the bottom, we will have missed the best part of the cycle’s opportunity.”

With a track record of 26.09% realized IRR since 2011 across more than fifty investments, Altus Equity is anything but speculative. The firm’s commitment to transparency, tax efficiency, and strategic diversification has earned them a 93% reinvestment rate among existing investors. Altus isn’t just weathering today’s market storm; they’re thriving within it. By conducting in-depth market analysis, performing meticulous due diligence, and applying proven management strategies, Altus transforms these challenging scenarios into structured investments, offering investors clarity and confidence in otherwise uncertain markets.

For investors seeking a thoughtful, informed approach to real estate, the firm offers a compelling proposition: access to lucrative opportunities in a rapidly shifting landscape managed by a team that prioritizes both results and relationships.



