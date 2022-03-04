Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Stocks sink as atomic plant shelling adds to Ukraine fears

Published

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent global markets spiralling and commodities such as wheat, metals and particularly oil soaring
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent global markets spiralling and commodities such as wheat, metals and particularly oil soaring - Copyright AFP Yann Schreiber
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent global markets spiralling and commodities such as wheat, metals and particularly oil soaring - Copyright AFP Yann Schreiber

Asian markets tumbled Friday and crude bounced as news that Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant was on fire after Russian shelling fuelled a flight to safety and ramped up fears about the Ukraine war.

As Vladimir Putin’s forces stepped up their invasion, Ukraine’s foreign minister demanded an immediate ceasefire to avoid disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant after its power unit was hit.

The International Atomic Energy Agency warned of “severe damage” if the reactors were hit and while Ukrainian authorities said the situation was now secured traders remain on edge.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “nuclear terror”.

The news comes as Moscow presses ahead with its incursion into its neighbour that has sent global markets spiralling and commodities such as wheat, metals and particularly oil soaring. That has in turn fuelled concerns the global recovery from Covid will be derailed.

Tokyo and Hong Kong led losses across Asia while Sydney, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Wellington were also well down.

The losses followed steep selling pressure in New York and Europe, and Wall Street futures were sharply down Friday.

The dollar dipped against the safe-haven yen though it rose against most other currencies, including sitting at its highest level against the euro since mid-2020.

Gold — a go-to asset in times of uncertainty — was also up.

At the same time both main crude contracts rose, having retreated Thursday partly on hopes for an Iran nuclear deal that would allow Tehran to restart exports to the world market.

While world governments have not included Russian oil in their wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow owing to concerns about the impact on prices and consumers, trade has become increasingly tough as banks pull financing and shipping costs rise.

On Friday, the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said it will suspend business related to Russia and its neighbour Belarus, saying it was “in the best interests of the bank”.

“The headlines about the Russian shelling of that nuclear plant are clearly driving a flight to quality trade,” Chamath de Silva at BetaShares Holdings in Sydney said. “It’s classic risk off right now.”

Others pointed out that the war has exacerbated selling by profit-takers after world markets enjoyed a near two-year rally thanks to pandemic-era financial support. 

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said he fears the “worst is to come” after a conversation with Putin, who has said he intends to topple the government in Kyiv.

The conflict further complicates attempts by governments and central bankers to bring down soaring inflation, which has been fanned by their Covid largesse as well as elevated energy costs and supply chain snarls.

Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell said this week that he intends to raise interest rates this month, though he tempered expectations of a half-point rise and instead indicated a considered approach to tightening policy.

“Rising commodity prices are a big concern for the market, prompting fears of stagflation,” Fiona Cincotta of City Index said.

“The economic clinch point of this war is commodity prices. Higher energy prices, slowing growth, and surging inflation are not a good outlook.”

– Key figures around 0230 GMT –  

Brent North Sea crude: UP 2.3 percent at $112.99 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.7 percent at $110.60 per barrel

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.1 percent at 26,020.60 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.4 percent at 21,918.90

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,456.93

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 115.40 yen from 115.45 yen late Thursday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1039 from $1.1069

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3339 from $1.3350

Euro/pound: DOWN at 82.75 pence from 82.89 pence

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 33,794.66 (close)

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 2.6 percent at 7,238.85 (close)

In this article:Markets, World
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns next to an unidentified soldier's body in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, following street battles A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns next to an unidentified soldier's body in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, following street battles

World

Ukraine tells Russian mothers — Come and get your sons

Ukraine has told mothers of captured Russian troops they can have their sons back if they come to get them.

23 hours ago
Images coming out of the country from Ukraine's second-city of Kharkiv, the southern port of Kherson and the suburbs of Kyiv showed damage to apartment blocks, schools, university buildings or government offices Images coming out of the country from Ukraine's second-city of Kharkiv, the southern port of Kherson and the suburbs of Kyiv showed damage to apartment blocks, schools, university buildings or government offices

World

Op-Ed: Next phase – Confrontation with the West as Russia’s big push hits turbulence

Russia is out of its depth and out of its league.

10 hours ago
Ukraine's military authorities said areas in the eastern city of Kharkiv had been 'pounded all night' by indiscriminate shelling Ukraine's military authorities said areas in the eastern city of Kharkiv had been 'pounded all night' by indiscriminate shelling

World

Ukraine pounded and exodus mounts as Russia seizes key city

Russian troops seized Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall in a war that has drawn global outrage.

11 hours ago
Ruins of the Sasson synagogue in Iraq's northern city of Mosul Ruins of the Sasson synagogue in Iraq's northern city of Mosul

World

Heritage of Iraq’s last few Jews at risk

Iraq's Jewish community was once one of the largest in the Middle East but its members have dwindled to a handful.

24 hours ago