Stocks sink and oil prices soar as Russia invades Ukraine

Oil prices broke above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, while stock markets slumped and the ruble hit a record low on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

The devastation in financial and commodity markets from Russia’s overnight attack was immediate and broad, adding pressure to a global economy already reeling from rampant inflation.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, added 8.5 percent to trade at $105.40 per barrel by 5:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Brent last traded above $100 per barrel in 2014. US oil prices increased 8 percent to over $100 per barrel.

With the oil market already tight, additional pressure has been put on the OPEC+ coalition, of which Russia is a member. Russia wants oil and gas prices to remain high, seeing as the country’s economy is highly dependent on that revenue, reports CNN.

But Saudi Arabia, a major ally of the United States will now come under intense pressure from developed economies to increase output, driving down the price of oil.

According to analysts at Capital Economics, armed conflict and a tight market are a potent combination. Oil could easily soar to $140 a barrel.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned earlier this week that military action could put at risk 250,000 barrels per day of Russian oil exports transiting Ukraine via pipeline to supply Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. Adding to this is the move by Germany to halt certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia.

Market turmoil in the United States and Europe

After President Joe Biden said “severe sanctions” would be imposed on Russia after the attacks, Europe’s leaders also vowed to freeze assets and shut Russian banks out of their financial markets.

The Russian ruble weakened nearly 7.0 percent on Thursday – to an unprecedented 86.98 per dollar, while there was a record 30 percent fall on the Moscow stock exchange when it opened after an initial suspension, according to Reuters. Ukraine was forced to suspend trading in its currency as its bonds crashed violently.

S&P 500 e-minis were down over 2 percent and Nasdaq futures were 2.9 percent lower in premarket trading, which if it is reflected after the market opens, would confirm the tech-focused index has slumped into a so-called ‘bear’ market, reports the New York Times.

“No one expected this and speculation of Putin’s next step will be the major focus of the coming days,” said Hans Peterson, global head of asset allocation at SEB investment management.