Stocks mostly rise tracking inflation outlook

Stock markets mostly climbed Friday at the end of a week dominated by soaring inflation concerns.

The euro dropped to a 15-month low versus the dollar before steadying, with the US currency benefitting from Federal Reserve rate hike expectations owing to surging inflation in the world’s biggest economy.

This week has seen also data revealing rising costs in number two economy China, while figures out of Europe’s biggest economy Germany on Friday added to inflationary concerns.

“We have seen a fresh reminder of the underlying inflationary pressure on businesses and consumers after German wholesale selling prices reached 15.2 percent year-on-year,” noted Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

“Recent Chinese and US inflation readings have brought concern from investors, with the dollar gaining ground as a result.”

Mahony said the fact German wholesale prices had reached the highest level since 1974 “highlights that European businesses are clearly under the same price pressures experienced in the US and China”.

Markets are looking to see if the global inflation spurt will ease as supply chain disruptions and wage hikes normalise.

A better-than-expected earnings season — which came despite the jump in prices — has given confidence that the economic recovery remains on track.

“Inflation could remain elevated in the coming months, and each inflation release that comes in above expectations has the potential to cause volatility in rate and equity markets, but we still don’t expect inflation to derail the equity rally,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Still, the prospect of higher rates has boosted the dollar, which this week also hit a four-year high against the yen and saw a healthy run-up against the British pound.

Oil prices slumped Friday, hit by expectations of weaker demand.

– Company shakeups –

Elsewhere Friday, two of the world’s biggest companies announced major restructuring plans.

US giant Johnson & Johnson said it would split into two companies, one focused on its pharmaceutical operations and the other on consumer goods.

It comes after Japanese conglomerate Toshiba said it would split into three companies following a campaign by investors to boost the firm’s shares after a period of enormous upheaval.

The plan approved by the board will spin two companies off from the rest of Toshiba’s operations within two years — one focused on infrastructure and the second on devices — with both eventually being listed.

– Key figures around 1145 GMT –

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,359.50 points

Frankfurt – DAX: UP 0.2 percent at 16,113.05

Paris – CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent at 7,086.49

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 4,365.10

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 percent at 29,609.97 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 25,327.97 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,539.10 (close)

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 35,921.23 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1450 from $1.1449 at 2115 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3396 from $1.3365

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 114.04 yen from 114.08 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.47 pence from 85.66 pence

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.6 percent at $81.51 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.1 percent at $79.90 per barrel