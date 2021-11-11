Stocks mixed on inflation, growth outlooks

Shares in Alibaba have fallen as its Single's Day selling extravaganza was a much more subdued event this year - Copyright AFP GREG BAKER

Stock markets diverged Thursday as traders reacted to a mixed economic growth picture, stubborn inflation concerns and a positive update regarding embattled Chinese property group Evergrande.

Europe’s main equity indices mostly edged higher around midday after gains across Asia.

Wall Street closed lower Wednesday for a second session in a row after a record-breaking run higher in recent weeks.

The euro and British pound slumped to multi-month lows versus the dollar as news of surging US inflation increased market expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Oil prices extended losses on US inflation worries.

“There is a fear now that consumers, as well as markets may well have to absorb further price rises,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Wednesday saw a forecast-beating read on the US consumer price index, which hit a 31-year high last month, putting fresh pressure on the Fed to act to prevent inflation from running out of control.

While Fed officials insist the jump will be temporary as the global economy slowly returns to a semblance of normality next year, observers warned the pain could continue for some time.

“We’re going to see the inflation picture get worse before it gets better,” said Sarah House at Wells Fargo & Co.

The growth outlook was also in focus as Brussels on Thursday raised its forecast for eurozone output this year.

At the same time, official data showed Britain’s economic recovery slowed sharply in the third quarter on supply constraints as countries reopen after pandemic lockdowns.

Back in Asia, Bloomberg News reported that Evergrande had again stumped up the cash for interest on bonds, slightly easing concerns about its imminent collapse and potential contagion outside China.

– Key figures around 1130 GMT –

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,364.00 points

Frankfurt – DAX: UP 0.1 percent at 16,080.38

Paris – CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 7,050.55

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.1 percent at 4,346.56

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 29,277.86 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: UP 1.0 percent at 25,247.99 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 1.2 percent at 3,532.79 (close)

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 36,079.94 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1459 from $1.1479 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3396 from $1.3405

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.96 yen from 113.87 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.54 pence from 85.60 pence

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $82.37 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 percent at $80.76 per barrel