Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Stockholm tests electric ‘flying’ ferry

AFP

Published

The electric ferry that levitates across the waters of Stockholm
The electric ferry that levitates across the waters of Stockholm - Copyright AFP Roslan RAHMAN
The electric ferry that levitates across the waters of Stockholm - Copyright AFP Roslan RAHMAN

One metre above the surface, a fully electric ferry is speeding across the waters of Stockholm as a Swedish company prepares to start taking its first regular passengers.

Equipped with three vertical wings, or hydrofoils, the craft is “able to fly out of the water when it’s going fast enough,” Andrea Meschini, head of R&amp;D testing for the Candela P-12 ferry, told AFP.

“It’s amazing, it feels like the future,” Meschini said as he demonstrated the prototype off the coast of the Stockholm archipelago, adding that “it feels like a magic carpet.”

Thanks to sensors that constantly adjust the foils, the ferry maintains its stability. By levitating above the water it consumes “up to 80 percent less” energy than a regular boat, according to Meschini.

Since it minimises friction, the ferry is able to go much faster than conventional ferries with a top speed of 55 kilometres per hour (34 miles per hour).

The company, Candela, is due to start taking passengers between the island of Ekero and central Stockholm in October —  a busy route that should take 35 minutes with the new ferry, half the time it takes by land.

Under the agreement with SL — the Swedish capital’s public transport operator — Candela will only supply a single boat for the time being, with a capacity for 30 passengers.

Despite waves and the wakes produced by other boats passengers feel virtually nothing on board the shuttle.

Although the technology had already been developed — Candela produces smaller leisure flying boats — the larger ferry had to “fulfil a whole lot of standards to be seaworthy and safe for the passengers,” Karin Hallen, programme manager at Candela, told AFP. 

Candela is aiming to expand its technology on an international scale. 

According to Meschini, the sector has “a lot of potential because most of the big cities around the world are built around water.” 

“Yet it is not used and developed in terms of public transport. We want to fill the gap,” Meschini said.

Maritime transport is responsible for around three percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.

In this article:Ferry, Sweden, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Asian traders struggle to match Wall St record as Trump odds grow

Traders struggled to extend gains on Wall Street, where the Dow chalked up its first record since May.

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ontario window project demonstrates the value and need for community involvement in construction

Many of the challenges architects, owners, and general contractors face today go well beyond masonry, design, or fenestration. 

15 hours ago
Mike Kriesel Mike Kriesel

Tech & Science

Brampton Brick’s guide to masonry for architects

Brampton Brick doesn’t go as far back as 7000 B.C.E, but the company knows clay, stone and brick.

15 hours ago
A Buddhist monastery destroyed in May during fighting between Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army in western Rakhine State, Myanmar A Buddhist monastery destroyed in May during fighting between Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army in western Rakhine State, Myanmar

World

Bangladesh turns back fleeing Myanmar soldiers at border

A Buddhist monastery destroyed in May during fighting between Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army in western Rakhine State, Myanmar - Copyright AFP STRBangladesh...

21 hours ago