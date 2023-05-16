Steve Rader breaks down why you’re paying $64 for a Coachella hot dog

Photo courtesy Steve Rader

Now that Coachella 2023 is over, what remains are precious memories shared with friends, not the least of which are those of paying $64 for a pair of hot dogs.

Attendees have been sharing the baffling concession prices all over social media, but Steve Rader, owner of Willie Fun Events, is not entirely surprised. Rader’s full service rental company, which specializes in festivals among other major corporate and private events in the Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, and Chicago areas, is no stranger to these absurdly high food and drink prices.

“Big events cost big money to produce,” Rader says. “Once you factor in food costs, labor, and logistics, the festival promoters still want their cut. They are not in business to lose money. It just depends where they want to emphasize profits. At a festival, they know you need to eat and drink, so it is almost a guarantee they can make money there.”

There are also several logistical factors to consider for concessions at events on the Coachella scale. Event producers recognize the level of expertise necessary to execute such a tall order, which is why they almost always turn to professionals to get the job done.

“For large festivals, the food is often subcontracted out to a professional food service vendor,” Rader explains. “Usually feeding thousands of guests is beyond what standard event caterers or planners can handle. Professional vendors are the experts in feeding large gatherings quickly. Think of it like attending a ballgame or arena concert.”

Taking payment to event producers, promoters, and top-quality vendors into consideration, it becomes less surprising that the prices for food and drinks at events like Coachella are as high as they are known to be. However, finding vendors with the skill and capacity to feed that many people is not the most significant logistical obstacle posed by such large scale festivals.

Rader cites staffing as the biggest challenge facing food and beverage logistics for such massively attended events. “While supplies have returned to normal, staffing at short term events is still tricky,” he says. “The planning and ordering skills are also key, and best left to an agency that has the experience with large events.”

While music festivals like Coachella are notorious for expensive food and drink options, Rader emphasizes that there are ways to ensure prices don’t break the bank for guests. Event producers have some degree of control when it comes to prices of concessions.

“It all depends on the menu. Want to serve popcorn and snow cones? Very affordable. Want to serve Instagram-able foods that make guests say “WOW!”? Get your Apple Pay ready,” says Rader.