Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Stellantis backtracks on plan to lay off 1,100 at US Jeep plant

AFP

Published

Stellantis had planned to cut operations at the Toledo South Assembly Plant that makes Jeeps from two shifts to one
Stellantis had planned to cut operations at the Toledo South Assembly Plant that makes Jeeps from two shifts to one - Copyright AFP/File MARCO BERTORELLO
Stellantis had planned to cut operations at the Toledo South Assembly Plant that makes Jeeps from two shifts to one - Copyright AFP/File MARCO BERTORELLO

Stellantis confirmed Saturday it was reversing a decision to lay off 1,100 workers at its Jeep plant in the US state of Ohio, following the ouster of embattled chief executive Carlos Tavares.

“No employees will be placed on indefinite layoff on January 5, 2025, due to the previously announced shift reduction. Employees are expected to return to work as scheduled after the new year,” a Stellantis spokesperson told AFP.

The decision comes as “Stellantis continues to reassess its strategy in North America,” the spokesperson added.

The automaker had announced the job cuts at the plant in Toledo, Ohio in early November, saying it was part of an effort to “regain its competitive edge” amid struggles with falling sales.

Stellantis, a 14-brand group that includes Chrysler, Peugeot and Fiat, had planned to trim operations at the Toledo South Assembly Plant from two shifts to one.

Another 400 employees were to be transferred to a “third-party service provider.”

Stellantis sales sank in the third quarter, with a 42 percent drop in North America alone. The group offered promotional deals as US dealerships struggled to reduce their inventories.

But Stellantis has significantly revised its approach since Tavares’s December 1 exit, with the new interim CEO giving guarantees to the French and Italian governments on maintaining its production and investments in both countries.

The French-Italian-American company had 258,000 employees worldwide at the end of 2003.

In this article:Automobile, Layoffs, Stellantis, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Scaling the Logistics Ecosystem: Insights from Simon Bullard of moovez

moovez aims to solve a longstanding problem for customers frustrated by outdated moving options.

21 hours ago
Students are learning how to earn a living from online influencing Students are learning how to earn a living from online influencing

Life

Equitable access: Which states are leading in creative education?

California has the most creative workspaces per capita.

21 hours ago
Renault has big hopes for its little R5 to boost its sales of electric cars, tapping into nostalgia for a popular model of the 1980s and 1990s Renault has big hopes for its little R5 to boost its sales of electric cars, tapping into nostalgia for a popular model of the 1980s and 1990s

Tech & Science

Enabling lower cost EVs through electric motor development

EV: Growth can be triggered by release of models in a more affordable price range.

21 hours ago

Business

Google counters bid by US to force sale of Chrome

The US Department of Justice urged a shake-up of Google's business that includes banning deals for Google to be the default search engine.

7 hours ago