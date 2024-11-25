Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal to close two plants in France: unions

AFP

Published

Around a hundred employees gathered in front of the site near Reims to protest against the plans
Around a hundred employees gathered in front of the site near Reims to protest against the plans - Copyright AFP/File Sergio LIMA
Around a hundred employees gathered in front of the site near Reims to protest against the plans - Copyright AFP/File Sergio LIMA

ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-biggest steelmaker, plans to close two plants in northern France, which together employ more than 130 people, unions said on Monday. 

ArcelorMittal is the latest company to announce plans to cut jobs and close plants in France, which is struggling with economic headwinds. 

A total of 112 people are employed at the company’s site near Reims and another 24 at Denain, according to the unions.

“Production is scheduled to cease in June,” the unions said in a statement. First departures will begin as early as April.

ArcelorMittal had indicated last week that the two sites were suffering from a “sharp drop in activity” among its industrial and automotive customers “which has accelerated in recent months”.

Around a hundred employees gathered in front of the site near Reims earlier Monday, protesting against the plans. 

Workers were also called to mobilise on Tuesday.

On Monday, ArcelorMittal called on the European Union to protect the competitiveness of European steel.

In early November, French tyre company Michelin said it would close two French plants by early 2026, the latest signs of struggles in the European auto industry.

The plants in Cholet and Vannes in western France together employ more than 1,250 people.

cor-etb-ngu-kau-as/sbk

In this article:France, Labour, Metal, Steel
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Working on your resume? Dangers of using AI to assist are revealed

The use of AI to help structure a job application wouldn’t automatically rule out a candidate.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

How AI is transforming healthcare and research

As laboratory experts strive to meet growing demands for speed, accuracy, and data integrity, advanced technologies are transforming their workflows.

16 hours ago
Energy demand in Singapore is set to rise, particularly from data centres, which account for seven percent of the city's electricity consumption, and is seen rising to 12 percent by 2030 Energy demand in Singapore is set to rise, particularly from data centres, which account for seven percent of the city's electricity consumption, and is seen rising to 12 percent by 2030

Tech & Science

Data engineering predictions 2025: Data Mesh, Automation, and AI

Encryption, tokenization, and data masking will become essential components of data pipelines.

21 hours ago
The oil-rich UAE opened an interfaith centre last year in Abu Dhabi housing a mosque, a church and a synagogue The oil-rich UAE opened an interfaith centre last year in Abu Dhabi housing a mosque, a church and a synagogue

World

UAE arrests three after Israeli rabbi killed

The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday it had arrested three suspects in the murder of an Israeli rabbi.

16 hours ago