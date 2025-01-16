Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Sri Lanka signs landmark $3.7 bn deal with Chinese state oil giant

AFP

Published

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 15, 2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 15, 2025 - Copyright POOL/AFP Aaron Favila
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 15, 2025 - Copyright POOL/AFP Aaron Favila

Sri Lanka has secured its biggest-ever foreign investment after signing a deal with Chinese state-run oil giant Sinopec, officials said on Thursday.

Sinopec has agreed to invest $3.7 billion to construct a “state-of-the-art oil refinery” with a capacity of 200,000 barrels in the southern Hambantota region, according to the Sri Lanka president’s media division.

“During President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s four-day state visit to China, Sri Lanka marked a significant milestone by securing the largest foreign direct investment to date,” it said.

A “substantial portion” of the refinery’s output would be earmarked for export as part of efforts to shore up Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange earnings, a statement said.

“This major investment from China is expected to bolster Sri Lanka’s economic growth while uplifting the livelihoods of low-income communities in the Hambantota area,” it added.

The port of Hambantota was handed to a Beijing company on a 99-year lease for $1.12 billion in 2017 after Sri Lanka was unable to repay a huge Chinese loan, a controversial decision which raised questions about Chinese investments in the country.

Sri Lanka also defaulted on its foreign borrowings in 2022 during a crisis that caused months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.

China accounted for more than half the country’s bilateral debt at the time of the economic crash.

Leftist Dissanayake came to power in September and consolidated his position after his party won by a landslide in snap parliamentary polls last November.

His four-day visit to China comes after he was given a red-carpet welcome to India by President Narendra Modi during his first overseas trip as premier in December.

In a meeting with Dissanayake on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the two countries “face a historical opportunity to build on the past and forge ahead”.

The two sides should see ties from “a strategic perspective and build a China-Sri Lanka community with a shared future”, Xi said, according to state media.

Sri Lanka had originally awarded the refinery project in 2019 to an Indian family-owned company based in Singapore, but terminated the agreement after the firm failed to start construction.

Officials signalled in 2023 that they would award the contract to Sinopec after another bidder pulled out.

Sri Lanka sits astride the world’s busiest shipping route, which links the Middle East and East Asia, giving its maritime assets strategic importance.

In this article:China, Diplomacy, Energy, Investments, Srilanka
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Canadian fans at the Paris Olympics -- A new poll found 90 percent of citizens reject the idea of linking up with the United States Canadian fans at the Paris Olympics -- A new poll found 90 percent of citizens reject the idea of linking up with the United States

World

‘We may look easy-going, but…’ Canadians veto Trump’s merger plan

Different values, different country. Donald Trump's unlikely plan for Canada to become the 51st US state is leading to a surge of national pride.

12 hours ago
Fruit by the Foot, a product that uses Red Dye No 3, can be seen on a shelf at a supermarket in this illustration photograph on December 27, 2024 Fruit by the Foot, a product that uses Red Dye No 3, can be seen on a shelf at a supermarket in this illustration photograph on December 27, 2024

Business

US bans red food dye over possible cancer risk: health authorities

Fruit by the Foot, a product that uses Red Dye No 3, can be seen on a shelf at a supermarket in this illustration...

19 hours ago

Life

Is outdoor play the key to children’s health?

The number of children who must share playgrounds well beyond their capacity has been described as a ‘postcode lottery’.

13 hours ago

Business

Revealed: 5 keys to success for manufacturers in 2025

Every manufacturer is different and relies on different areas and aspects of their business to set themselves apart from the competition.

9 hours ago