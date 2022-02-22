Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Sri Lanka inflation hits record high as crisis worsens

Published

The record highs came as the South Asian island struggles to find dollars to finance essential imports, including fuel
The record highs came as the South Asian island struggles to find dollars to finance essential imports, including fuel - Copyright AFP STR
The record highs came as the South Asian island struggles to find dollars to finance essential imports, including fuel - Copyright AFP STR

Sri Lanka’s inflation hit a record high for the fourth consecutive month, official data showed Tuesday as an economic crisis driven by a crippling foreign exchange shortage worsens.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose 16.8 percent in January from a year earlier, the fourth consecutive record rise and more than double October’s figure of 8.3 percent. 

The record highs came as the South Asian island struggles to find dollars to finance essential imports, including food, fuel and medicines.

The energy ministry announced Monday it was struggling to buy fuel on credit and reported shortages at many pumping stations, leading to queues and forcing some to shut.

The ministry said the main state-owned oil company, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, was straddled with outstanding debt of $3.5 billion and was no longer able to raise new commercial loans.

However, the CPC is banking on a proposed credit line of $500 million from the Indian government to procure oil in the coming months, officials said.

The worsening economic crisis has already led to food rationing with supermarkets restricting the quantity of rice, milk powder, sugar, lentils and tinned fish sold to consumers.

Many pumping stations have also rationed fuel issued to motorists in the provinces.

Sri Lanka’s economy has collapsed since the onset of the pandemic, with a nosedive in tourism revenue as well as foreign worker remittances.

International rating agencies have downgraded Sri Lanka over expectations it may not be able to service its $35 billion foreign debt. The government insists it can meet its obligations.

In this article:Credit, Currency, debt, Economy, forex, Inflation, Oil, Petrol, Srilanka
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Dominican Republic starts building concrete border wall with Haiti

The Dominican government began building a wall on Sunday that will cover almost half of its border with Haiti.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

Plenty of chips? European boost to the computing sector

The funding includes investment in quantum technologies, which leverages the behaviors of sub-atomic particles.

17 hours ago
Ukrainians have been nervously watching for signs of an aproaching Russian invasion, stressed by a fierce information war Ukrainians have been nervously watching for signs of an aproaching Russian invasion, stressed by a fierce information war

World

Information war rages ahead of feared Russian invasion

The Russian TV reporter stands in a flak jacket and helmet near some army barracks. — "Are you ready," an off-camera voice asks him.

24 hours ago
Russian recognition of the breakaway territories would bury the fragile peace process Russian recognition of the breakaway territories would bury the fragile peace process

World

Kremlin top brass urge Putin to recognise Ukraine rebels

The highly unusual Kremlin security council meeting was unscheduled, lasting around 90 minutes and was broadcast on state television.

15 hours ago