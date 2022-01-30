Connect with us

Spotify to link virus content to Covid facts after disinformation row

Music streaming Spotify announced Sunday that it would start guiding listeners of podcasts discussing Covid-19 to more information.

Published

Neil Young earlier this week demanded the streaming service remove their music or drop podcaster Joe Rogan after a call from medical professionals to prevent Rogan from promoting 'several falsehoods about Covid-19 vaccines' - Copyright AFP/File Alice Chiche
Music streaming giant Spotify announced Sunday that it would start guiding listeners of podcasts discussing Covid-19 to more information about the pandemic, following a row that saw artist Neil Young remove his music from the platform.

“We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement.

“This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated Covid-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources,” Ek said.

The “new effort to combat misinformation” would roll out in the next few days, he added.

The move comes after artists, spearheaded by Neil Young, earlier this week demanded the streaming service remove their music or drop podcaster Joe Rogan after a call from medical professionals to prevent Rogan from promoting “several falsehoods about Covid-19 vaccines.”

Rogan, 54, has discouraged vaccination in young people and promoted the off-label use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat the virus.

The podcaster, who has a $100 million (90 million euros) multi-year exclusive deal with Spotify, was kept on and Spotify complied with Young’s demand and started removing his catalogue of songs.

The company voiced “regret” over Young’s move but cited a need to balance “both safety for listeners and freedom for creators”.

Spotify’s move drew applause online from organizations including video-streaming platform Rumble, which credited the Swedish company with “defending creators” and standing “up for free speech”.

But Young, 76, also garnered wide praise for taking a stand, including from the World Health Organization chief.

The musician also urged fellow artists to follow his lead, and calls for boycotts and cancelled subscriptions flourished on social media.

“Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” Ek said.

In addition, Ek said the company would publish its “Platform Rules” which includes guidelines for creators on what Spotify labels “dangerous” and “deceptive” content.

Health, Spotify, Virus
AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

