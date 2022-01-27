Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Spotify removing Neil Young’s music after rocker’s Rogan ultimatum

Published

Neil Young (L) demanded Spotify remove his music from the platform he said is spreading vaccine disinformation via the popular podcaster Joe Rogan
Neil Young (L) demanded Spotify remove his music from the platform he said is spreading vaccine disinformation via the popular podcaster Joe Rogan - Copyright AFP/File Alice Chiche, Carmen Mandato
Neil Young (L) demanded Spotify remove his music from the platform he said is spreading vaccine disinformation via the popular podcaster Joe Rogan - Copyright AFP/File Alice Chiche, Carmen Mandato

Neil Young made good on his vow to have his music removed from Spotify after demanding the streaming service choose between him and Joe Rogan, the controversial podcaster accused of spreading disinformation.

The prolific, legendary singer behind “Heart of Gold” and “Harvest Moon” had published an open letter this week accusing Spotify of “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death” by putting out Rogan’s podcast that racks up millions of listens.

On Wednesday he published a second letter to his website, thanking his record company, Warner’s Reprise Records for their support “in the name of truth.”

He said Spotify accounts for 60 percent of his music’s global streaming income

Young has deemed the stand worth it: “Spotify has become the home of life threatening COVID misinformation,” he wrote. “Lies being sold for money.”

“I realized I could not continue to support SPOTIFY’s life threatening misinformation to the music loving public.”

His music was expected to come down within hours Wednesday evening, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported that the removal was confirmed.

Young had 2.4 million followers and over six million monthly listeners on the popular streaming platform.

Rogan has a multi-year exclusive deal with Spotify, reportedly to the tune of $100 million, and a massive following.

But critics say his podcast is a platform for peddling conspiracy theories and disinformation, particularly over Covid-19.

Rogan has discouraged vaccination in young people and promoted the off-label use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat the virus.

In a statement widely available across US media Spotify said Wednesday that “we want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic.”

“We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify,” the service said, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”

Young’s move followed the publication in December of an open letter from 270 doctors, physicians and professors to Spotify, asking the service to “moderate misinformation on its platform.”

“It is a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform,” read the letter.

It’s not the first time the “Rockin’ In The Free World” singer has removed his music from Spotify. In 2015 he did so after citing sound-quality issues.

In his latest missive, Young again blasted Spotify’s sound, saying the company “continues to peddle the lowest quality in music production. So much for art.”

“But now that is in the past for me,” he wrote, recommending a number of other platforms that stream his music in high-resolution.

 “Soon my music will live on in a better place.”

In this article:Entertainment, Health, Music, NeilYoung, Spotify, US, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Tonga eruption was so powerful that scientists propose a new ‘ultra’ classification

The undersea volcano that erupted near Tonga on January 15 was “hundreds of times” more powerful than the Hiroshima nuclear explosion.

22 hours ago
Tens of thousands of people die in the United States every year after being shot Tens of thousands of people die in the United States every year after being shot

World

California city votes to become first in US to mandate gun insurance

The city of San Jose voted Tuesday to pass a law that will compel gun owners to take out insurance to cover any damage...

15 hours ago
The latest ruling comes after two transgender men challenged Hong Kong's policy, denouncing it as a human rights violation The latest ruling comes after two transgender men challenged Hong Kong's policy, denouncing it as a human rights violation

World

Hong Kong transgender men lose court case on ID cards

The latest ruling comes after two transgender men challenged Hong Kong's policy, denouncing it as a human rights violation - Copyright AFP/File Robyn BeckTrans...

15 hours ago
A resident of a community affected by an oil spill at a Repsol refinery in Peru protests against the company on January 20, 2022 in Callao A resident of a community affected by an oil spill at a Repsol refinery in Peru protests against the company on January 20, 2022 in Callao

World

New oil leak off Peru coast amid crude spill cleanup

A fresh oil leak has occurred off the coast of Peru — already cleaning up after a major crude spill 10 days earlier.

7 hours ago