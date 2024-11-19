Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Spanish resort to ban new holiday flats in 43 neighbourhoods

AFP

Published

Malaga, one of Spain's most visited cities, has seen protests this year against mass touris. Malaga is the Spanish province with the highest number of houses for tourist use
Malaga, one of Spain's most visited cities, has seen protests this year against mass touris. Malaga is the Spanish province with the highest number of houses for tourist use - Copyright AFP JORGE GUERRERO
Malaga, one of Spain's most visited cities, has seen protests this year against mass touris. Malaga is the Spanish province with the highest number of houses for tourist use - Copyright AFP JORGE GUERRERO

Malaga moved Monday to ban new short-term apartment rentals to tourists in 43 neighbourhoods of the southern Spanish city, the latest move in the country to limit holiday flats.

Under new rules approved by the Mediterranean city’s planning commission, no new holiday apartments will be permitted in target neighbourhoods where more than 8.0 percent of all homes are let out on a short-term basis, said a city hall statement.

The 43 neighbourhoods include the old town, the La Merced quarter where painter Pablo Picasso was born as well as Playa del Palo, a traditional seafaring neighbourhood to the east of the tourist-filled city centre.

The aim is to encourage tourists flats to be set up “in neighbourhoods with less tourist pressure and are blocked in those where there is a greater number of tourist accommodations,” the statement said.

The city of  some 586,000 people has 11,559 registered holiday flats, around 60 percent of them listed on online platforms, it added.

Short-term holiday rentals account for 65 percent of total tourist accommodation in Malaga’s centre, according to a study conducted by local authorities.

Other Spanish cities have already cracked down on rented holiday apartments, which many local residents blame for soaring rents and a shortage of affordable housing.

Barcelona has said it will ban all holiday apartments by 2028 while Madrid, Valencia and the Canary Islands have also tightened rules on short lets following complaints from locals priced out of the housing market.

Anti-tourism protests have multiplied in recent months across Spain, the world’s second-most visited country after France, prompting authorities to try to reconcile the interests of locals and the lucrative sector.

In this article:Housing, Leisure, Spain, Tourism
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Japnit Ahuja Japnit Ahuja

Tech & Science

From grade 6 coder to global innovator: Japnit Ahuja’s inspiring tech journey

Meet the 23-year-old innovator breaking barriers in tech across three countries.

7 hours ago
What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue. What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue.

Tech & Science

AI: Attack and defence implications for cybercrime in 2025

When faced with the prospect of jail time, many of their targets will be desperate for an alternative outcome, and these scammers are happy...

9 hours ago

Social Media

Trump taps big tech critic Carr to lead US communications agency

Carr said on Musk's social platform X that he was "humbled and honored" to take on the role of FCC chairman.

9 hours ago
Morning Mama owner Qurrata Ayuni (R) says her Banda Aceh cafe is the only one run by a woman in the capital of Indonesia's most conservative province Morning Mama owner Qurrata Ayuni (R) says her Banda Aceh cafe is the only one run by a woman in the capital of Indonesia's most conservative province

World

Woman-owned cafe in Indonesia’s Sharia stronghold shakes stigma

Morning Mama owner Qurrata Ayuni (R) says her Banda Aceh cafe is the only one run by a woman in the capital of Indonesia's...

21 hours ago