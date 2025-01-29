Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Spanish economy shines in 2024 with 3.2% growth

AFP

Published

Tourists stand in front of the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona on July 5, 2024
Tourists stand in front of the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona on July 5, 2024 - Copyright AFP ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Tourists stand in front of the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona on July 5, 2024 - Copyright AFP ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

The Spanish economy expanded 3.2 percent last year thanks to buoyant exports and consumption that have made it one of the fastest-growing developed countries, official data showed on Wednesday.

Spain has been consistently outstripping a mostly sluggish eurozone and the data published by the National Statistics Institute confirmed its standout performance with 0.8 percent growth in the final three months of 2024.

The result slightly exceeded forecasts of 3.1 percent growth by the Bank of Spain and the International Monetary Fund.

Exports in the European Union’s fourth-largest economy grew three percent year-on-year in the final quarter of 2024 and household consumption increased 3.7 percent.

The service sector continued to perform strongly from October to December with a jump of 3.9 percent year-on-year.

Tourism, which represents around 13 percent of the economy, has driven the sector as a record 94 million tourists flocked to the world’s second most-visited country last year.

The positive data came after Spain suffered its deadliest floods in decades in October that wreaked major damage in the eastern Valencia region, one of its economic motors. 

The Bank of Spain has raised the 2025 growth forecast to 2.5 percent and the IMF predicts the country will grow faster than other advanced economies including Germany, Japan, France, Britain and Italy.

In contrast, the European Central Bank has predicted a modest 0.8 percent growth in 2024 for the eurozone, weighed down by the woes of Europe’s biggest economy Germany. 

Unemployment also fell to 10.61 percent at the end of 2024, its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis. 

The bullish economy has provided political capital to the often beleaguered minority left-wing government which struggles to pass legislation.

In this article:Economy, Growth, Spain
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Canada51 Canada51

Business

Breaking barriers in venture capital with the Canada51 Hub

Women make up 51% of Canada’s population, but receive less than 5% of venture capital. That math doesn’t add up. 

15 hours ago
Nicole Janssen Nicole Janssen

Business

The sound of silence: Why fear and profit protection are slowing AI progress in Canada

Canada’s reluctance to embrace AI stems from fear of disruption, and in some industries it's about a desire to protect profit.

9 hours ago
Michael Yo Michael Yo

Entertainment

Comedian and actor Michael Yo talks about his new ‘Snack Daddy’ comedy special

Actor and stand-up comedian Michael Yo chatted about his new "Snack Daddy" special, which premieres today on his YouTube page.

19 hours ago
Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists members protest in Islamabad against legislation criminalising online disinformation which they say is a move to quash dissent Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists members protest in Islamabad against legislation criminalising online disinformation which they say is a move to quash dissent

World

Pakistan outlaws disinformation with 3-year jail term

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists members protest in Islamabad against legislation criminalising online disinformation which they say is a move to quash dissent -...

20 hours ago