Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Spain takes 10% of Telefonica following Saudi stake

AFP

Published

The Spanish government's stake in Telefonica will balance out a similar stake taken by Saudi Telecom (STC)
The Spanish government's stake in Telefonica will balance out a similar stake taken by Saudi Telecom (STC) - Copyright BLUE ORIGIN/AFP Handout
The Spanish government's stake in Telefonica will balance out a similar stake taken by Saudi Telecom (STC) - Copyright BLUE ORIGIN/AFP Handout

Spain said Tuesday it will acquire 10 percent of local telecoms giant Telefonica, just months after Saudi Telecom took a significant stake in the operator. 

Spain’s government said the acquisition will make it the “reference public shareholder” in Telefonica, and justified the move on the grounds that the company is “a leader in the telecommunications sector and of key importance in other strategic areas.”

The government also said that Telefonica’s activities were important for Spain’s national security and defence, including foreign military operations.

The state’s stake in Telefonica “will preserve its strategic capacities and its essential importance for national interests,” it added.

The move follows the September announcement by Saudi Telecom (STC) it had paid 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for a 9.9 percent share in Telefonica which has a strong presence in Latin America and the United Kingdom.

STC, which is majority owned by Saudi’s PIF sovereign wealth, insisted at the time it did “not intend to acquire control or a majority stake” in Telefonica.

But it caused concern in Spain’s government, which only learned of the transaction at the last moment as it was below the 10 percent threshold where it would have required approval.

The government said at the time it intended to remain vigilant as Telefonica was important in ensuring the country’s strategic autonomy.

The stake will be held by SEPI, the holding company for the state’s investments in firms.

Spain’s coalition government noted that the move was in line with its European neighbours, which also own small minority stakes in their leading telecoms operators.

The return of the Spanish state among Telefonica’s shareholders comes as the company is in the midst of shedding 5,100 posts in the country by 2026, a third of the total, as it tries to boost its profitability.

The company currently has a global workforce of over 100,000 people.

Weighed down by a heavy debt load, the sharp jump in interest rates this past year has caused concern about its finances.

In this article:Economy, Spain, Telecommunication, Telefónica
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Apple hitting pause on US sales of some of its smartwatch models comes as it accuses Masimo Corp. of abusing the patent system to create an opening for a rival product Apple hitting pause on US sales of some of its smartwatch models comes as it accuses Masimo Corp. of abusing the patent system to create an opening for a rival product

Tech & Science

Apple pauses US sale of latest Watch models over patent clash

Apple said it will stop selling some of its smartwatch models in the United States while it fights a patent battle.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ozone hole over Antarctica just keeps getting bigger and bigger

The 2023 ozone hole has already surpassed the size of the three years prior.

9 hours ago
Migrants walk between concertina wire and a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande river with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas Migrants walk between concertina wire and a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande river with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas

World

Texas governor signs bill allowing state authorities to arrest migrants

Migrants walk between concertina wire and a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande river with Mexico in Eagle Pass,...

20 hours ago
'Giuinott', the version of gianduiotto made by Guido Castagna 'Giuinott', the version of gianduiotto made by Guido Castagna

World

Chocolate wars as Italian artisans battle Swiss giant

Turin's famed gianduiotto, a small, creamy chocolate is at the centre of a battle for European recognition pitting Italians against Swiss Lindt.

3 hours ago