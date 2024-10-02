Spain logs record summer tourism as inflow draws protests

Spain is the world's second most popular tourist destination after France - Copyright AFP/File ANGELA WEISS

Valentin BONTEMPS

Spain welcomed a record 21.8 million international visitors this summer, official data showed on Wednesday, an influx of tourism that has triggered some protests in the country.

That figure was a 7.3 percent rise on the summer of 2023, the national statistics institute (INE) said.

Spain, the world’s second most popular tourist destination after France, received 10.9 million visitors in July and as many again in August, INE said.

The economic impact from tourism is “a great success for the well-being, social cohesion, and economic development of Spain”, Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu said at an event organised by the tourism promotion agency Turespana in Tenerife, in the Canary Islands.

In a nod to people unhappy with excess tourism, Hereu said Spain must “transform” its model for the sector, which needs to be diversified and decentralised.

The deluge of tourists has not pleased all Spaniards, with protesters making their feelings known in recent months, notably in Barcelona, Malaga in Andalusia, the Balearic Islands and the Canaries.

Protesters complained about a strain on infrastructure, pollution and noise pollution.

They were also angered at rising rental prices due to many properties being let out short-term to tourists at lucrative prices.

Several regions have reacted, with Barcelona saying it would end apartment rentals to tourists by 2029.

The socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is working on creating a register of tourist and seasonal lodgings.

– Heading towards annual record –

The most common nationality of tourists in Spain over the summer was British, with 4.17 million UK visitors.

Next up were France (3.75 million), Germany (2.49 million) and Italy (1.35 million).

There was also a 13 percent increase in US tourists to 850,000.

Spain hosted a total of 64.8 million tourists over the first eight months of the year — another record, according to INE.

The most popular destinations they visited were Catalonia, the region that includes Barcelona, the Balearic Islands and the Canaries.

With more visitors came more money and tourism revenues rose by 17.6 percent over the eight-month period to 86.7 billion euros ($95.9 billion).

That amounts to 187 euros spent per tourist, per day.

According to Exceltur, an organisation created by the heads of Spain’s major tourism groups, 90 million tourists are expected over the course of 2024.

That would comfortably beat the previous record of 85.1 million people last year.

Tourism revenue is expected to surpass 200 billion euros, which would increase the sector’s contribution to the Spanish economy to 13.2 percent, according to Exceltur.