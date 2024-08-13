Connect with us

SpaceX plans first manned mission over Earth’s poles

AFP

Published

Archive image of the Inspiration4 mission, SpaceX's first space tourism mission, on September 16, 2021.
Archive image of the Inspiration4 mission, SpaceX's first space tourism mission, on September 16, 2021. - Copyright Inspiration4/AFP Handout
Archive image of the Inspiration4 mission, SpaceX's first space tourism mission, on September 16, 2021. - Copyright Inspiration4/AFP Handout

SpaceX is aiming to break new barriers in polar exploration with the first manned space mission over the Earth’s poles — a private flight commanded by a crypto entrepreneur later this year, the company said Tuesday.

The mission, dubbed “Fram2” after a 19th century polar expedition schooner, is due to last between three to five days, and was purchased by Chun Wang, a wealthy bitcoin pioneer who founded f2pool and stakefish, for an undisclosed amount.

He will be joined by three polar experts: Norwegian filmmaker Jannicke Mikkelsen, German robotics researcher Rabea Rogge, and Australian polar adventurer Eric Philips.

It is the latest foray by the aerospace industry into private space tourism, growing fast in the United States in recent years.

“From mission proposal, planning, trajectory design, to crew selection, everything has been done by the customer,” Wang, reportedly born and raised in China but now a Maltese citizen, said in a post on X.

“A new chapter in space exploration is unfolding before our eyes,” he said.

Satellites have flown over the poles, but due to the Earth’s rotation, reaching them can take more power, while radiation can also be an issue, astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell told AFP. 

“To date, the highest inclination achieved by human spaceflight has been the Soviet Vostok 6 mission, at 65°,” according to the mission website. 

The poles are not visible from the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission will use a SpaceX Dragon capsule equipped with an observation dome. The craft will fly at an altitude of between 265 and 280 miles (425 and 450 kilometers), according to SpaceX, owned by mercurial billionaire Elon Musk.

The crew plans to conduct research including taking the first X-ray images in space and studying an aurora-like light phenomenon, according to SpaceX. 

SpaceX has flown 13 manned missions in the last four years. It carries Nasa astronauts to the ISS, but has also carried out several space tourism missions, including the first in 2021, named Inspiration4, financed by American billionaire Jared Isaacman. 

“Until 2021, space missions were solely the privilege of governments,” Wang wrote, adding: “Then @inspiration4x came along and changed everything.”

SpaceX is set to launch another private mission, Polaris Dawn on August 26, carrying four crew members including Isaacman.

It is scheduled to include the first private spacewalk. 

In this article:aérospatiale, espace, Industrie, tourisme, USA
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

