Sony names new CEO in management reshuffle

Sony Group said Wednesday that it has promoted Hiroki Totoki to chief executive officer as part of a wider management reorganisation
Japanese electronics and entertainment giant Sony Group said Wednesday that it has promoted Hiroki Totoki to chief executive officer as part of a wider management reorganisation.

Totoki, 60, joined in 1987 and is currently Sony’s chief operating officer, finance chief and president. 

From April 1, he will succeed Kenichiro Yoshida, who will remain chairman, Sony said in a statement.

It also announced “changes to its management structure to clarify management roles according to their responsibilities for the management of the entire Group or of each business”.

This includes the appointment of Hideaki Nishino as president and CEO of the video games division and the designation of the heads of each division as a “Chief Officer”, it said.

Yoshida and Totoki have overseen a greater focus on content — PlayStation games, anime, music and movies — which has helped Sony boost revenues and profits, Bloomberg News reported.

“At our Corporate Strategy Meeting in May of last year, we newly announced our ‘Creative Entertainment Vision,’ which outlines where we want Sony to be in 10 years,” Totoki said in the statement.

“Together with our employees, creators, partners, and our new leadership team, I will work to create a bright future filled with a boundless sense of Kando,” he said, referring to a Japanese concept of deriving enjoyment from creativity. 

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

