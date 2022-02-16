Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Smart, private and flexible: What employees want at work

Smart offices use technology to increase productivity and collaboration. How are these being implemented?

Published

A typical office desk. Image: Mattes / Wikimedia / Public Domain (CC0 1.0)
A typical office desk. Image: Mattes / Wikimedia / Public Domain (CC0 1.0)

The language of the workplace has shifted somewhat during the pandemic – hybrid working, remote working, office of the future, smart office and so on. What do these terms mean practically within the workplace?

The analytics provider Density has announced its ‘The People’s Workplace’ study, which was conducted in a collaboration with the online polling firm YouGov in order to better understand how employers are embracing the emerging smart offices and hybrid work.

The study found that most employers fail to recognize that their employees want greater flexibility, increasingly value optionality, and the protection of individual privacy rights in the workplace.

Smart offices

Smart offices use technology to increase productivity and collaboration. For example, by utilizing connected technology and data analytics, businesses can ensure their workplace is appropriately equipped for the specific needs of each workforce. An optimal smart offices is one that is able to quickly adapt and evolve with their organizations.

The survey found that smart offices are very much a work in progress. Here 88 percent of companies are keeping their offices open in 2022, with only 10 percent limiting the number of employees allowed back at one time. In addition, 48 percent have not implemented any new technologies to support employees returning to the office, despite employees wanting connected technological devices for a seamless workplace experience.

Workplace privacy

Employees are concerned about privacy in that nearly two-thirds (61 percent) of employees at companies with a workforce of more than 1,000 employees would be concerned about their privacy if their company used camera-based technology in the office to monitor how space is being used.

Employees have the right to see any information held about them, like emails or CCTV footage. The essential principles behind the right to a private life means personnel have the right to some privacy in the workplace. However, some employees can offer more protection and some are in breach of human rights laws.

Flexible working

Flexible working is a way of working that suits an employee’s needs, for example having flexible start and finish times, or working from home.

Employees want a flexible approach to the workplace. With this, more than half of employees (57 percent) valued a flexible work schedule. This is especially true of employees (59 percent) at large-scale companies (defined as having between 500 and 999 employees).

In this article:Employees, flexible work, Privacy, remote working, smart office
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

World

Megadrought in the American west is driest in at least 1,200 years, study finds

Human-caused climate change has made the megadrought in the U.S. West 72 percent worse.

23 hours ago
Trucks block a road outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa on February 15, 2022 Trucks block a road outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa on February 15, 2022

World

‘Hold the line’: Canada truckers dig in despite new police powers

Trucker-led protesters occupying the Canadian capital showed no sign of backing down Tuesday, despite a newly invoked state of emergency.

14 hours ago
US judge sets January hearing for Prince Andrew sex assault case US judge sets January hearing for Prince Andrew sex assault case

World

Prince Andrew’s settlement ‘worth £12 mn’ as anger mounts in UK

Prince Andrew in January 2020 in Hillington, Norfolk - Copyright AFP -James PHEBYDisgraced British royal Prince Andrew faced a call Wednesday to “live out...

10 hours ago

Tech & Science

Consumers worry more about digital assets than physical ones

Hacking-related threats and other cybersecurity vulnerabilities stand as consumers' ultimate worry.

24 hours ago