Six Secrets for a Successful Digital Transformation: Walters Obenson, Director of Digital Transformation & SAP CX, CXPORTAL

Walters Obenson is Director of Digital Transformation and SAP CX Practices at CXPORTAL. Photo courtesy Walters Obenson

This is a Sponsored Article by CXPORTAL

Driving customer-led digital transformation with one unifying agile architecture. Coronavirus has forced many organisations across all industries to strive to become Digital First. This is an exciting time for businesses and Digital Transformation.

We talk to Walters Obenson, Director of Digital Transformation and SAP CX Practices at CXPORTAL. He talks to Digital Journal and shares his insights and guidance about the “Six Secrets for a Successful Digital Transformation.”

If an organisation wants to achieve a complete digital transformation, it needs to change how it operates fundamentally. This means reinventing its business strategies, changing its operating model, improving its operations, and identifying unprecedented new opportunities for efficiency and productivity. Digital Transformation in any business calls for significant strategic and operational changes; however, this transition is made much smoother when implemented over a single unifying agile architecture. Whether talking about an organisation’s leaders or individual team members, every person within the business needs to fully comprehend how working practices are changing and the reasons behind the change.

To that end, the “Six Secrets for a successful digital transformation”, and Agile Architecture framework is excellent guidance to facilitate digital transformation at scale. The competitive advantage of the Six Secrets for a successful digital transformation and agile is that its framework allows for easy fine-tuning when either positive or negative feedback is provided from customers or product users. The key feature that makes agile so valuable here is that it helps businesses quickly react to what’s working and what isn’t (change).

Tell us about the digital transformation assessment survey?

According to CXPORTAL online survey conducted in August 2021, “97% of corporate leaders view Digital Transformation and Agile Architecture as a top priority,” yet “79% of leaders struggle to make significant progress on Digital transformation and Agile Architecture.”

What do businesses need to change to adopt agile?

A change in business culture; when a company adopts an agile methodology, a real cultural shift often focuses on accountability, transparency, empowerment, customer and product-centric focus. Traditionally speaking, organisations’ approach necessitates a fundamental change in how teams interact and collaborate, which is, in essence, the reason for adopting agile in the first place. For an agile initiative to flourish in any organisation calls for significant strategic cultural and operational changes such as people, processes and technologies, to create an environment where agile initiatives can be implemented and succeed.

What are the core elements of an effective digital transformation strategy?

The typical fundamental elements of an effective digital transformation strategy should include the following elements:

Leveraging Digital Strategy: Finding more efficient ways of operating using digital capabilities.

Technology Strategy: Ensuring that a company’s IT and business are aligned with the digital strategy.

Architecting the Transformation: Facilitating the change from the current state to the future state

Optimising the Operating Model: Addressing stakeholders concerns and fine-tuning the operating model in real-time.

These fundamental core elements can be further broken down to include but are not limited to the following:

Minimal Viable Architecture: Allowing agile architecture to continuously integrate and deliver valuable products in the hands of customers and users quickly and frequently at the lowest possible cost.

Minimal Viable Products: Letting businesses introduced new products to the market early and continuously, receiving valuable feedback from customers and users to improve the ultimate outcomes, products and services, using an agile approach.

Design Pattern: Providing reusable solutions to common and uncommon Agile Architecture problems, respectively.

Cloud v Cloud-Native: Ensuring the best possible computing setup is achieved.

Customer-Centric Focus: Understanding the need to focus on satisfying customer needs by creating the best experience.

Business leaders prioritise innovation: Allowing employees the freedom to innovate.

What are the significant challenges faced by businesses when it comes to digital transformation?

The majority of companies have already achieved some digital transformation, although not many have gone far enough. The significant pains CXPORTAL get when onboarding new clients and during our digital transformation journey with the end clients are as follows; Employee pushback, end clients, lack of expertise to lead a successful digital transformation, organisational structure and limited budget.

What are the six secrets for a successful digital transformation?

The core of digital transformation; At the core of digital transformation is business agility because digital technologies represent the most viable way to speed up processes and, ultimately, growth. The “six secrets for a successful digital transformation” include but are not limited to;

Secret 1. Business Strategy: This could mean altering your entire existing business strategy or merely specialising in a particular area of your business, such as the Supply and Value Chain, committing to going ‘all in’ with a compelling vision, clarity and leadership. Leaders and managers should be able to provide strategic direction.

Secret 2. Customer-Experience Operations (CXO): The customer experience and interactions you have with your customers online represent your company’s shop window. With so many new digital touchpoints for people to use through social media, ensuring yours is up to scratch should be a primary focus. Social media has, in recent years, become the new ‘norm’, and if you’re not adequately represented, your business will agonise. These communication channels are the ideal way to understand what your customers are liking and not liking about your products and services and the underlying trends in your industry. You neglect them at your peril.

Secret 3. Product or Service: Customer-centric focused products. However, the underlying trends in your industry enabled digitalisation to give your customers a seamless customer experience and build a long-term relationship.

Secret 4. Business Operating Model and Ecosystem: Perhaps the most challenging aspect of business agility is the ability to reinvent traditional processes, as they can be hard to leave behind. Embracing the available digital technologies to their fullest is the best way to go forward. Only those who can truly move with the market are giving themselves the best chance of being competitive. This could mean altering your entire business strategy or merely specialising in a particular area of your business. Although it’s difficult to do sometimes, committing to going ‘all in’ is just as important as the decision itself.

Secret 5. IT and Digital: Your core internal processes are central to everything your Organisation does, so having a comprehensive understanding of how things will work with IT once digital transformation is enabled is vital. The ability to tailor processes as quickly as the market demands are one of the main elements that make modern businesses profitable. Agile methodologies backed by digital technologies are the best way to achieve this state of being.

Secret 6. Organisational Culture: The behaviour and attitudes of employees, achieving shared values and beliefs. Focus on transparency on how decisions should be made and how work activities should be done in an organisation to improve the products and services in the artefacts.

Tell us about your company?

Interesting question, CXPORTAL is a fast-growing end-to-end product engineering and digital transformation solution specialist. Established in London in 2017, the company has grown rapidly and now serving clients globally. CXPORTAL is predominantly recognised for its excellence in providing results-driven services such as; bespoke SAP eCommerce Cloud implementation-upgrade, Software and Product engineering, Agile Architecture Enablement, Digital Transformation, Software Consulting, Artificial Intelligence, UX/UI, and Customer Experience.

Summary:

It’s not just about technology; The fact is that digital transformation is not a one-time procedure. It’s an evolving process that requires businesses to continually re-evaluate the position of the market and their position within. Rather than implementing the most high-tech software, it’s more about choosing the right technology, people and processes to allow your business to react quickly to change. The reality of modern business is that organisations need to adapt to change to survive. Those who have already enabled digital transformation and agile architecture are currently enjoying the competitive advantages it brings.

If you’d like to learn more about digital transformation and agile architecture enablement, contact us below:

Company Name: CXPORTAL Ltd

Contact Person: Sonja Pischedda

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 (0) 2034416513

Country: United Kingdom

Website: www.cxportal.com

Social: Follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.