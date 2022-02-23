Connect with us

Single-use plastic bag ban gains support of 75 percent of people worldwide

Three out of four people worldwide agree that single-use plastics should be banned, according to a new survey.

Published

United States is world's biggest plastic polluter, report finds
At the current rate, the amount of plastics discharged into the ocean could  reach up to 53 MMT per year by 2030, roughly half of the total weight of fish caught from the ocean annually, a US report said — © AFP/File
Three in four people worldwide want single-use plastics including bags, straws, and water bottles to be banned as soon as possible, according to a poll released on Tuesday, as United Nations members prepare to begin talks on a global treaty to rein in soaring plastic pollution.

 The results of An international poll conducted by marketing firm Ipsos and the anti-plastics campaign Plastic Free July was released on February 22. Over 20,000 people in 28 countries were polled.

The poll found that in Latin America, China, and India, more than 80 percent agree that single-use plastics should be banned as soon as possible. Canada, the United States, and Japan were least supportive, with less than 40 percent of Japanese respondents favoring a ban, according to Yale Environment 360.

However, overall, the poll was very telling: People in support of such a ban rose from 71 percent in 2019 to 75 percent in 2022, while those agreeing there should be less plastic packaging jumped from 75 to 85 percent. 

According to Earth.org, 85 percent of respondents said they were in favor of manufacturers and retailers being held responsible for reducing, reusing, and recycling plastic packaging.

A number of European and North American countries and states have already implemented such a policy called the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Companies are charged for collecting and recycling cardboard boxes, plastic containers, and other packaging materials, as well as the disposal of any non-recyclable packaging materials.

There is increasing international alarm over the sheer volumes of fossil-fuel-based plastics entering the environment – Copyright AFP/File Luis ACOSTA

The poll sends a clear message

Delegations from 100 countries are expected to convene in Nairobi, Kenya from February 28 through March 2, at the fifth UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) to draw up the global agreement to tackle plastic pollution.

The results of the poll will send a clear message to delegates that they must forge ahead with an ambitious treaty to tackle plastic waste, an agreement that is being touted as the most important environmental pact since the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, according to Reuters.

“These results make it very clear that there is a strong consensus globally that single-use plastics should be taken out of circulation as quickly as possible,” said Stuart Clark, director of Ipsos Australia.

“The fact that there is such strong support for an international treaty to address the single-use plastics shows that people see this as a challenge that all countries have to solve together.”

