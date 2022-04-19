Silo mentality: Digital transformation hampered by demarcation disputes

Laptops are useful, but bring with them privacy and security concerns. — Photo: © Tim Sandle.

A data report from Styra focuses on how ‘in sync’ IT decision-makers and developers are when it comes to cloud-native technology use and security. This is particularly important during digital transformation journeys.

For the survey, 350 IT decision-makers and 350 developers that work in cloud-native environments were contacted in order to gain insight into where they stand managing digital transformations at their organizations.

The key parts of the report have been made available to Digital Journal. The report indicates that defining policies that control how cloud applications are secured and managed is essential for a secure and successful digital transformation exercise. The concern is with which function is tasked with the responsibility and it is here that business leaders vary in terms of their outlook.

For example, 21 percent of developers believe IT Infrastructure and Ops Team teams are responsible. However, from a different perspective, 45 percent of IT leaders believe it is the IT Infrastructure and Ops Team who should carry the responsibility.

Cloud policies are the guidelines under which companies operate in the cloud. These are often implemented in order to ensure the integrity and privacy of company-owned information.

Another important measure is with proving that applications are compliant internally. This again brings responsibilities to the fore. In this case, 22 percent of developers believe that IT Infrastructure and Ops teams are responsible; whereas 41 percent of IT decision makers believe that IT Infrastructure and Ops teams are responsible.

For maintaining compliant software, it is important for an organization to continually track, monitor, and audit business processes to ensure they are aligned with applicable legal, industry, and security requirements.

A further important step for bridging the security-transformation space is with meeting and proving compliance to external auditors.

With this function, the report finds that 42 percent of developers said it is the security teams’ job. It also stands that 25 percent of IT decision makers also believe it is the security team’s job. Whether the security team are sufficiently knowledgeable for the task is a different matter.

The findings cast a light on how developers and IT decision-makers work together today and how they rank the challenges they are facing.