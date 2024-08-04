Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Sicily’s Catania airport back in service after Etna activity

AFP

Published

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported a 'lava fountain' gushing from the volcano Sunday morning
Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported a 'lava fountain' gushing from the volcano Sunday morning - Copyright Etna Walk/AFP Giuseppe Distefano
Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported a 'lava fountain' gushing from the volcano Sunday morning - Copyright Etna Walk/AFP Giuseppe Distefano

Sicily’s Catania Airport resumed service Sunday after volcanic activity from Mount Etna temporarily limited incoming flights, but it warned passengers of possible delays and cancellations. 

Earlier in the day, the airport announced that due to volcanic activity Sunday morning, arriving flights would be reduced to six per hour and that one section of the airport would be closed.

The restrictions were lifted in the late afternoon, according to an update on the airport’s website, which warned of continued “possible delays and cancellations” due to the earlier restrictions.

Twice last month, the airport — Sicily’s busiest — suspended all flights after eruptions spewed volcanic ash over runways.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported a “lava fountain” gushing from the volcano Sunday morning. 

It was accompanied by a “volcanic cloud” that reached a maximum height of about 10 kilometres (6 miles) over sea level as it gradually dispersed towards the east and southeast.

At 3,324 metres (nearly 11,000 feet), Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.

In this article:Aviation, Italy, Tourism, Volcano
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Playmobil has in recent years lost ground to rivals, in particular Lego, the world's number one toymaker. Playmobil has in recent years lost ground to rivals, in particular Lego, the world's number one toymaker.

World

Op-Ed: Why is it so hard to understand why people aren’t having kids?

Bottom line – You’re paying for your own stupidity. Enjoy!

21 hours ago
A handout image made available by the National Oceanography Centre shows a carnivorous sponge, Axoniderma mexicana, photographed during a recent expedition to the NE Pacific abyss and found in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) A handout image made available by the National Oceanography Centre shows a carnivorous sponge, Axoniderma mexicana, photographed during a recent expedition to the NE Pacific abyss and found in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ)

World

Deep sea mining opponents hope to score regulatory win

Opponents of deep sea mining hope to take a potentially significant step toward an international moratorium.

22 hours ago

Business

Q&A: How online training is helping solve the skilled worker shortage in engineering

The in-person training is still valuable, but 'Solidprofessor' is designed like a highly focused YouTube channel.

17 hours ago
Imagine Dragons Imagine Dragons

Entertainment

Review: Imagine Dragons bring their ‘Loom’ World Tour to the new age on Long Island

Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons brought their "Loom" World Tour to the new age at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island, New York.

23 hours ago