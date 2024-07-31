Shutterstock launches new 3D platform aimed at the business community

Various designs produced by 3D printers, at The Design Museum, London. — Image by © Tim Sandle

Shutterstock has launched its new generative 3D API, aimed at giving enterprises a fast and ethical way to produce realistic 3D models with AI. The AI generator is now in commercial beta mode.

The new technology was built on NVIDIA Edify over the last 16 months, with the AI trained exclusively on Shutterstock content using 500 million ethically sourced 3D models and 650 million images. The system also reviewed Shutterstock metadata.

The platform is capable of producing 3D models or 360 HDRis in minutes (with previews produced in under 10 seconds). The resultant output can be built into any application or pipeline in a matter of hours.

The 360 HDRi generator API generates rich and detailed natural environments for lighting 3D scenes.

Shutterstock, Inc. aims its services at transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies.

Following a growth in 3D, companies face an increasing imperative to engage, whether this is to accelerate pipelines, populate virtual worlds or even bring generative technology to the 3D tools digital artists’ use.

Each 3D generation begins with a 2D preview image that users can approve or change. Once approved, the cloud-based generator produces the 3D files, which are returned in GLB, USDz and OBJ formats as triangles and quad meshes, complete with physically based rendering (PBR) materials.

With each successive training cycle over the past 16 months, quality and prompt adherence has improved by a significant margin, leading to assets that are ideal to use for prototyping, previsualization and as stepping stones to final designs.

According to Dade Orgeron, Vice President of Innovation at Shutterstock: “What’s truly groundbreaking is that our generative technology transforms a traditionally lengthy process, that usually takes hours, into one that can be accomplished in minutes, dramatically reducing barriers to 3D creation and opening up new possibilities for enterprises across multiple industries.”

In terms of the ethical aspect, Shutterstock has placed TRUST safeguards in place, which include ensuring ethical compliance, legal integrity, and brand safety for our customers and their audiences through tailored protections and content controls.

These new offerings are being showcased at the Enhancing 3D Pipelines with Generative AI industry session held at the SIGGRAPH 2024 conference. Here, early beta testers, like HP, Trigger XR and WPP, will demonstrate how they are using the generator across a variety of use cases.

For example, HP will be showcasing 3D prints and physical prototypes, which attendees can design on the show floor.