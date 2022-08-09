Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Shrinking U.S. cattle herd signals more pain from high beef prices

As consumers grapple with high beef prices, farmers, facing worsening drought and high feed costs are reducing their cattle herds.

Published

Hereford cattle in pasture. Source - Keith Weller, U.S. Department of Agriculture. Public Domain
Hereford cattle in pasture. Source - Keith Weller, U.S. Department of Agriculture. Public Domain

As consumers grapple with high beef prices, farmers, facing worsening drought and high feed costs are reducing their cattle herds. The problem is this – what’s happening now will plaque consumers for years to come, say economists.

The decline in cattle numbers, combined with stiff costs for other production expenses, illustrate why a recent fall in grain prices to levels not seen since Russia’s invasion of the major corn and wheat exporter Ukraine may not immediately translate into lower food prices at the grocery store.

It is common sense that lower feed prices translate to lower beef prices and that is the way it is supposed to work. But meat companies like Tyson Foods Inc, which reported weaker-than-expected earnings on Monday, must pay top dollar for animals when there are fewer to slaughter. Processors are also paying more for labor, fuel, and other items.

“There’s really a lot of distance between the price of those grains and the price of those products at the meat counter,” said Bernt Nelson, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation.

According to Reuters, corn futures prices have dropped 26 percent since hitting a 10-year high in April after the Ukraine war sparked worries about global supplies. Prices are still up 9 percent from a year ago at about $6 per bushel.

This lower price should help livestock producers, however, farmers have already begun reducing the nation’s livestock herd by 2 percent from July 1 a year ago, making it the lowest level for that date in about seven years.

Producers will likely liquidate even more cattle due to drought, said Shane Miller, Tyson Foods’ president of fresh meats, on a conference call following the quarterly results, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Tyson Chief Executive Donnie King projected prices for cattle and beef will rise moving into 2023 and 2024.

The USDA has released its mid-year cattle report, and the July 1 numbers spell a downward trend. All cattle inventory is down a full 2 percent, with 98.8 million head of cattle and calves on U.S. farms. 

Why are numbers decreasing? Drought is likely a factor as producers liquidate herds in states hardest hit. Additionally, slaughter numbers are up 14.5 percent to date as liquidations continue. In total, CattleFax predicts a downward spiral of 5 percent in 2023. 

In this article:Chickens, decline in cattle herd, grain prices, rising beef prices, us cattle herd, worsening drought, YTsoms Foods
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Business

Markets struggle as strong US jobs boost Fed rate hike bets

All eyes are now on the release this week of US July inflation data, which is expected to show a slight slowdown from June.

7 mins ago
The FAA has approved changes Boeing made to production of its 787 Dreamliner which will allow deliveries to resume The FAA has approved changes Boeing made to production of its 787 Dreamliner which will allow deliveries to resume

Business

US regulators clear Boeing to resume 787 deliveries

After more than a year, aviation giant Boeing will be allowed to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

22 hours ago

Business

In New York, renters desperate as soaring rents exacerbate housing crisis

Renting in New York has long been a struggle, but recently costs have skyrocketed, jumping an average 20.4 percent in the second quarter.

13 hours ago
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing

Business

Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style

Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs.

9 hours ago