Should we start investing in cryptos with philanthropic efforts?

SeeSaw Protocol’s (SSW) education pot & Dogelon Mars’ (ELON) relationship with the Methuselah Foundation

Crypto philanthropy, as it’s been called, has witnessed a rise over the past few years. The option to donate in various cryptos has emerged, while new altcoins joining the market are differentiating themselves by including philanthropic initiatives in their roadmaps. With over 17,000 altcoins for investors to choose from, should investors start putting their money and hopes into cryptos that are actively trying to make an impact, like SeeSaw Protocol (SSW) and Dogelon Mars (ELON)? And morals aside, is there any correlation between philanthropic cryptos and exploding in value?

Through its work with NGOs and donors, The Giving Block, a popular crypto donation platform, expects to raise more than $1 billion this year. According to co-founder Alex Wilson, the group raised more than $100 million in 2021. The crypto sector is estimated at about $3 trillion, with more than 200 million users and rising every year. As a result, crypto donations are becoming a more important demographic for NGOs. The Giving Block, for example, has grown from 100 clients in 2020 to 1,200 presently, according to Wilson.

So why do people opt to donate in crypto when they could donate using their bank card with ease? There’s a variety of factors alongside the potential for the donations to grow in value (or decrease). From a technological perspective, donating in crypto can reach the charity much faster. It also enables donations to be anonymous, with The Giving Block recently having introduced a feature for high net-worth individuals. Clients will be able to donate to many NGOs with a single donation, as well as make anonymous gifts.

Furthermore, crypto donations in the USA result in significant tax benefits. Because crypto is classified as “property” by the IRS, contributors can deduct the fair market value of their crypto assets and avoid paying capital gains tax by making gifts instead of selling them.

Moreover, crypto is rapidly integrating into alternative economies. East African countries — notably Kenya and Rwanda — benefited the most from GiveDirectly’s crypto donations in 2021, while Malawi is likely to be a major recipient in 2022. El Salvador also has the infrastructure in place to convert crypto for products and services, making it another convenient location for donations in digital currencies. Crypto adoption is increasing in countries where the traditional financial system has failed, such as Venezuela.

As crypto is revolutionising the economy, it might soon begin transforming the way the world works. Despite being a meme coin, Dogelon Mars (ELON) are seeking to advance scientific developments by partnering with The Methuselah Foundation. The organisation currently owns 43% of the total ELON supply. Dubbed Elongevity, the collaboration aims to propel Methuselah’s mission of extending life, and making “90 the new 50”.

Lately, they have shown interest in space exploration. The ELON community voted to send funding to send prize-winning vascular tissue science to the International Space Station (ISS), where investigations can proceed without the gravity of Earth. This is a critical first step towards interplanetary space travel.

The Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine’s Antony Atala produced an experiment that built and nourished working human tissue in an earthbound lab, marking the first step toward producing human organs to replace those lost by disease or trauma. Atala won the Vascular Tissue Challenge, which Methuselah co-sponsored with NASA.

The goal of the ISS experiment is to see if similar results can be obtained in orbit. The ability to develop human organs will be critical for teams engaging in deep-space flight in the future. The results of the experiment hold promise for both space travellers and the world’s ageing population, demonstrating an important intersection of technology, innovation, and medicine.

SeeSaw Protocol (SSW) is in its presale stage and is an example of how a crypto could potentially reconstruct aspects of society. SeeSaw’s (SSW) focus is on becoming an educational tool, and is working on ideas that are only imaginable, such as immersion technology that could enable users to augment their virtual realities, and even smell synesthetically.

Ultimately, SSW want to use this technology to fulfil their mission of to promote blockchain and crypto education to children all around the world in order to ensure financial and technological literacy. They believe children should be prepared for a future in which the internet of money has far greater impact than it does now.

The SeeSaw Protocol will transfer 1% of its Marketing Pot to the Education Pot, which will be used to fund educational institutions around the world, particularly in developing countries, to pay for the resources needed to deliver the education required. Additionally, as Seesaw is traded, a portion of the buy and sell fees will be contributed to the Education Pot, thereby ensuring that SeeSaw tokens continue to flow into the Education Pot.

The Seesaw Token holders will vote on where the funds from the Education Pot will be allocated, ensuring a democratic and transparent process. Additionally, holders are encouraged to give some of their tokens to the Education Pot as a charitable manner of advancing education. The tokens will also be utilised to fund educational needs in the metaverse, ensuring that the next generation is not left behind, regardless of their background.

