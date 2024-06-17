Shopping for data: Consumers increasingly concerned about data privacy

Retail therapy? People visiting an outdoor market. Image by Tim Sandle

A new report from CX Network has revealed the top trends in customer experiences (CX) for 2024. In particular the survey identifies a sizeable proportion of customers who are concerned about ethical AI use. There is a more specific focus on the importance of data privacy and security with this ethical framework.

The survey was based on the responses from 282 CX practitioners, service leaders, experience designers, analysts and consultants.

Here CX Network’s Global State of CX report finds that 55 percent of CX professionals strongly agreed that data privacy and security are becoming more important to customers. Furthermore, 2 in 5 (43 percent) of customers are concerned about ethical AI use.

The survey also identifies that 29 percent of CX professionals recorded a positive impact on customer loyalty as a result of their use of generative AI. Yet with customers levelling up their understanding of how AI works and uses company data, this partly explains why that data privacy and security has become more important to customers.

As a result, customers are more commonly requesting tighter security across data privacy, and desire greater transparency where companies are implementing AI.

Automation solutions

The report also found that automation is the top investment priority for CX in 2024, with 42 percent of professionals listing it as their main focus in 2024. Other spending priorities included data insights and analytics (38 percent) and conversational AI chatbots and virtual assistants (28 percent).

While investment in AI technologies will be a necessity, 42 percent of professionals cited demonstrating a suitable return-on-investment as the most common obstacle to bringing these investments to life.

This is manifest with CX professionals facing pressure to prove the worth of their spending plans experts reveal.

Commenting on the findings Jaakko Lempinen, Head of Customer Experience for YLE Finland, tells Digital Journal: “Transparency is crucial. Companies should be open about how AI technologies are employed in their operations, specifically in how data are collected, analysed and utilised to improve CX.”

He adds: “This involves clearly communicating the purposes of data collection and the benefits to the customer, ensuring there is an understanding of the value exchange.”

In terms of actions to be taken, Lempinen adds: “Organisations should actively involve customers in the development of AI solutions through feedback loops, allowing them to express their concerns and preferences. Engaging in dialogue about AI and its role in CX helps demystify technology for customers and builds a foundation of trust.”

Furthermore, Lempinen advises: “Collaborating with regulatory bodies, industry groups and other stakeholders to shape the future of ethical AI use, not only positions the organisation as a leader in this space but also helps to ensure that the development of AI technologies benefits all stakeholders in the CX ecosystem.”