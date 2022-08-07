Shop owners can expand through ‘live shopping’

People connected to social media network. — © Digital Journal

Shopping can be annoying or it can fun, or perhaps just a utilitarian experience designed to acquire good of a practical value. However, for many it is an extension of leisure time. This is often the case for consumers who wish to follow certain trends and who pay particular interest to sales.

While online shopping continues to take more of the market share, physical stores continue to have a role. However, the physical stores need to work harder and one way to get new custom is through a live shopping event. This means embracing digital technology and branching out.

Live shopping refers to a digital experience that offers the ability to demonstrate and ultimately advertise products to a live, online audience that can interact in that live experience. In other words, shoppers can join a live video broadcast and have real-time conversations about products before buying directly from the broadcast.

Such an approach also enables promoters to directly interact with the customers through an online video, chat or other.

To aid Digital Journal readers in the retail sector, CEO and co-founder of live shopping app, ShopThing, Maggie Adhami-Boynton explains how first-timers can get the most out of their live shopping experience.

Pick a host

This should be someone who’s authentic and trusted by your target audience. You can afford to be picky, as they will literally be the face of your brand.

What’s the hook?

Make it compelling as an exciting promotion will engage existing customers and attract new ones.

Set the stage

Where will you debut your live shopping experience? Note: try to find the balance between a setting that’s beautiful, but not too curated that it starts to resemble an infomercial.

Create a trailer

This can be a host creating excitement/anticipation around the inventory/promotion, or a sneak peek of the items that will be available.

Test and test and test

What sells on your website or social media may not necessarily work for live shopping. Test various price points, influencer discounts, bundles, BOGOs, gift with purchase, and so on.