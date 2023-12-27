Connect with us

Shipping giant CMA-CGM joins Maersk in Red Sea return

AFP

Published

Yemen rebel attacks had prompted shipping giant CMA-CGM and others to suspend transit through the Red Sea
French shipping giant CMA-CGM has resumed some transit through the Red Sea, days after Danish group Maersk announced it would return as a US-led naval coalition is now policing the maritime route against Yemeni rebel attacks.

The attacks prompted shipping companies to reroute vessels around the southern tip of Africa earlier this month — a longer and more expensive trip than the Red Sea route that links up with the Suez Canal.

The United States launched a multinational task force last week to counter the Huthi missile and drone attacks along the route, which carries up to 12 percent of global trade.

The Huthis say they are targeting Israel and Israeli-linked vessels to push for a stop to the offensive in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is battling Hamas militants.

CMA-CGM said in a notice on Tuesday that “some vessels have made the transit through the Red Sea” following an “in-depth evaluation of the security landscape and our commitment to the security and safety of our seafarers”.

“We are currently devising plans for the gradual increase in the number of vessels transiting through the Suez Canal,” it said.

Maersk announced on Sunday it was preparing to resume transit through the Red Sea, with the first voyages to take place “as soon as operationally possible”.

The Pentagon said Tuesday that US military forces shot down 12 attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two land attack cruise missiles in the southern Red Sea that were fired by Huthis over a 10-hour period.

There was no damage to ships or reported injuries.

According to the Pentagon, the Huthis have launched more than 100 drone and missile attacks, targeting 10 merchant vessels involving more than 35 different countries.

