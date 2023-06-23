Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Shipping emissions tax still stuck in port

AFP

Published

The shipping industry transports around 90 percent of traded goods worldwide and accounts for around three percent of global carbon emissions
The shipping industry transports around 90 percent of traded goods worldwide and accounts for around three percent of global carbon emissions - Copyright AFP Adrian DENNIS
The shipping industry transports around 90 percent of traded goods worldwide and accounts for around three percent of global carbon emissions - Copyright AFP Adrian DENNIS

Efforts by France to build a consensus for a global carbon tax on the shipping industry failed to produce significant results at a summit in Paris on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron put the item on the agenda of the two-day Summit for a New Global Financing Pact which brought together around 40 heads of state and government.

The shipping industry transports around 90 percent of traded goods worldwide and accounts for around three percent of global carbon emissions.

The Marshall Islands and Solomon Islands have been pushing for a $100-per-tonne tax on emissions which would raise approximately $60-80 billion (55-73 billion euros) of tax receipts per year, according to the World Bank. 

At a closing press conference, Macron said that backing from China, the United States and other European nations was still needed in order to bring the idea to fruition.

“We are in favour of taxing shipping, it’s a sector that isn’t taxed,” he told reporters. “To make it work, you need a group of countries that follow us.

“If China, the United States and other key European countries which host major companies, if they don’t follow then it won’t have any effect.”

He cited France’s decision to put in place so-called “green taxes” on airline tickets and some financial transactions in the past, saying other countries had not followed suit, putting the country at a disadvantage.

“We can’t continue to do harm to ourselves on our own,” he said. 

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the same press conference that “it’s something that the US will look at”.

“We are very focused on the need to raise substantial additional resources to address climate change, poverty reduction and other global challenges,” she added.

A Treasury official had previously described the proposal as “in its very early days.” 

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), a United Nations agency, is set to host a summit in two weeks’ time where the carbon tax is expected to be discussed.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also lent only lukewarm support to the idea, which has been pushed by two Pacific nations, the Marshall Islands and Solomon Islands, over the last decade.

“It’s an interesting proposal but we need to work on it more,” he told reporters. “There are some countries that are worried because they can only be reached by boat.”

Even if a shipping tax is approved, there remain disagreements over how the money raised would be spent.

The industry would like it to be re-invested in technology to reduce shipping emissions, while the original backers of the idea want the funds used to finance climate change adaptation efforts in poor countries. 

A total of 18 countries are currently in favour of the idea, according to a French diplomatic source.

In this article:Climate, Diplomacy, France, Shipping, summit, Taxation
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Final Fantasy fans queue up Thursday in Seoul to grab the game's latest edition Final Fantasy fans queue up Thursday in Seoul to grab the game's latest edition

Entertainment

Fans hail ‘dark’ storyline as new Final Fantasy title released

The eagerly awaited new game in the best-selling Final Fantasy franchise came out with fans hailing its high-spec action graphics.

22 hours ago
Elon Musk pegged an anti-transgender video atop his Twitter page after saying on the platform that while some of it might be 'rude' it is allowed on the platform Elon Musk pegged an anti-transgender video atop his Twitter page after saying on the platform that while some of it might be 'rude' it is allowed on the platform

Social Media

Musk and Zuckerberg call out each other for cage fight

Tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are in a fierce business rivalry that has spilt over into a playground spat.

21 hours ago
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House US President Joe Biden shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House

World

Biden calls religious pluralism ‘core principle’ for India, US

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House - Copyright AFP Mandel NGANPresident Joe Biden on...

23 hours ago
A children's playground in front of a destroyed residential building in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig A children's playground in front of a destroyed residential building in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig

World

UN puts Russia on ‘list of shame’ over children in conflict

A children's playground in front of a destroyed residential building in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig - Copyright AFP/File Stas YurchenkoThe United Nations...

22 hours ago