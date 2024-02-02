Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Shipper CMA CGM suspends Red Sea transit again

AFP

Published

Yemeni rebel attacks prompted many shipping companies, including CMA CGM, to avoid the Red Sea in December
Yemeni rebel attacks prompted many shipping companies, including CMA CGM, to avoid the Red Sea in December - Copyright AFP Christophe SIMON
Yemeni rebel attacks prompted many shipping companies, including CMA CGM, to avoid the Red Sea in December - Copyright AFP Christophe SIMON

French maritime transporter CMA CGM has again suspended the transit by its vessels of the Red Sea, where Iran-backed Yemeni rebels have targeted numerous ships, a source told AFP on Friday.

The decision, taken on Friday, halts the use of the key transit route until further notice in order to “not take any risks” with its crews and vessels, said the source.

The Huthi rebels, part of the anti-Western, anti-Israel “axis of resistance” of Iranian-backed groups, have been harassing Red Sea shipping for months, triggering US and British reprisal attacks.

The Huthis say they are targeting Israel and Israeli-linked vessels to push for a stop to the offensive in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is battling Hamas militants.

The attacks prompted many shipping companies, including CMA CGM, to avoid the Red Sea, a vital route that normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade, for a period in December.

But the detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, which adds considerable cost and time, led many shippers to resume using the route, although many halted once again in January following a new spate of attacks.

American forces shot down a drone off Yemen on Thursday and later destroyed an explosives-laden uncrewed surface vessel that threatened ships in the Red Sea, the US military said.

In this article:CMACGM, Conflict, France, Shipping, Yemen
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California

Tech & Science

US Apple fans get hands on $3,500 Vision Pro

US Apple stores on Friday will start selling the Vision Pro, the tech giant's $3,499 headset and its first major release since the Apple...

7 hours ago
Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler put several guitars up for sale at Christie's in London Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler put several guitars up for sale at Christie's in London

Entertainment

Dire Straits legend’s guitars garner six-figure sales

Several guitars put up for sale by Mark Knopfler, the former frontman of British rock group Dire Straits fetched hundreds of thousands of pounds.

7 hours ago

Business

Asian markets rally after tech-fuelled Wall St surge

Asian markets rallied Friday, tracking a surge on Wall Street fuelled by bargain-buying from the previous day's sell-off.

7 hours ago
Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, in court during her manslaughter trial Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, in court during her manslaughter trial

World

Mother of US school shooter testifies at manslaughter trial

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, in court during her manslaughter trial - Copyright GETTY IMAGES/AFP BILL PUGLIANOThe mother...

22 hours ago