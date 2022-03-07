Shell defends ‘difficult decision’ to buy Russian crude oil

© GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File BILL PUGLIANO

Days after announcing it would exit joint ventures with Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom in response to Russia’s “senseless act of military aggression” against Ukraine, Shell said it had no choice but to buy discounted Russian oil.

On Saturday, the British oil giant acknowledged purchasing a cargo of Russian crude oil a day earlier. It was a “difficult” decision, but there could be “no alternative” without disrupting supplies to Europe, the company said, reports the BBC.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hit out at the energy company. “Doesn’t Russian oil smell [of] Ukrainian blood for you?” he tweeted, calling on “all conscious people around the globe to demand multinational companies to cut all business ties with Russia.”

In a statement shared to Twitter on Saturday, Shell said it was a “difficult decision” to buy the oil from Russia, citing concerns over market interruptions and supply security.

“We will continue to choose alternatives to Russian oil wherever possible, but this cannot happen overnight because of how significant Russia is to global supply,” Shell wrote in the statement. “We have been in intense talks with governments and continue to follow their guidance around this issue of security of supply, and are acutely aware we have to navigate this dilemma with the utmost care.”

“To be clear, without an uninterrupted supply of crude oil to refineries, the energy industry cannot assure the continued provision of essential products to people across Europe over the weeks ahead,” Shell wrote in the statement. “Cargoes from alternative sources would not have arrived in time to avoid disruptions to market supply.”

Business Insider is reporting that Shell added that it “will commit profits from the limited amount of Russian oil we have to purchase to a dedicated fund,” though they did not note which fund specifically.

“We will work with aid partners and humanitarian agencies over the coming days and weeks to determine where the monies from this fund are best placed to alleviate the terrible consequences that this war is having on the people of Ukraine,” Shell wrote in its statement.