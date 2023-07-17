ShelfSet: revolutionizing retail and beverage distribution with innovative AI

Photo courtesy ShelfSet

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Technological innovation is the new name of the game in the bustling retail and beverage distribution sector. Leading this revolution is ShelfSet, an AI-based software solution aiming to transform industry operations from shelf analysis to route accounting. Founded by software engineer Thomas Belote, ShelfSet harnesses cutting-edge AI technology to optimize retail efficiency, making high-level automated solutions accessible at a low cost.

Belote has leveraged his dual background in software development and family-run beer distribution to create ShelfSet, an intelligent tool for managing retail shelf space. The software lets salespersons and retailers obtain immediate, precise analyses of their shelf displays, offering crucial insights to drive profitable business decisions.

“A salesperson for a dairy company, for example, would be able to see they are selling 60% of the market by volume but only have 20% of the space on the shelf,” Belote explains. “That might be one of the reasons why the product is always running out, and they have to keep going back to the store to deliver more milk. So maybe they want to have a conversation with the store and offer a better price on the milk in exchange for more shelf space.”

Using a robust model called YOLO (You Only Look Once), ShelfSet enables object detection on photographs taken by salespeople or delivery personnel. This efficient tool circumvents the need for manual labeling, saving significant time and labor. The innovative AI system continually improves, learning from images, making it increasingly effective.

ShelfSet’s current off-the-shelf model recognizes around 100 brands, mostly soft drinks in cans, bottles, and boxes. However, it is built to learn and improve continually. As users upload images of their products and competitors’ products on store shelves, ShelfSet trains new models. Typically, 200-300 instances of each product on a store shelf are needed to prepare an accurate recognition model.

“We will train for whatever brands the client cares about,” says Belote. “So if they are a soft drink distributor or distribute cereal, we will train for whatever brands they’re working with.”

Belote is also looking to the future, planning to implement additional metrics, like monitoring special point-of-sale displays, examining shelf positioning, and enabling a survey feature to gather extra data during store visits—this commitment to ongoing evolution positions ShelfSet as a forward-thinking player in the retail tech sector.

To further improve operational efficiency, ShelfSet is poised to launch a new product – a route accounting system. This sophisticated tool assumes that the products are delivered by the companies, not outsourced to couriers like UPS or FedEx. The software uses real-time Google Maps traffic data and historical trends to optimize delivery routes, helping to manage drivers’ days efficiently and maintaining a balance to avoid burnout or underpayment.

In just three years, Belote and his team of engineers from South America and Ukraine transformed ShelfSet from a fledgling idea to a robust product that’s already been piloted with larger companies. Despite early skepticism regarding the AI’s accuracy, ShelfSet has quickly earned recognition for its efficient object detection and continually improving models.

ShelfSet’s affordable pricing model ($20 per employee per month), easy integration with existing devices, and minimal hardware requirements further enhance its accessibility and promise to democratize AI technology in the retail sector.

In addition to its technological edge, ShelfSet is committed to privacy and data ownership. The aggregated data collected strictly belongs to each customer, and ShelfSet guarantees that they will not share, aggregate, or sell this data to anyone else.

By providing real-time insights, personalized training, and operational metrics to optimize business decisions, ShelfSet is not just another software solution. It’s a technological revolution reshaping the retail and beverage distribution industry, one shelf at a time.