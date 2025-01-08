Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Several US Fed officials concerned over ‘stalled’ disinflation: minutes

AFP

Published

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told reporters in December that the Fed is drawing 'significantly closer' to the end of its current easing cycle
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told reporters in December that the Fed is drawing 'significantly closer' to the end of its current easing cycle - Copyright AFP ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told reporters in December that the Fed is drawing 'significantly closer' to the end of its current easing cycle - Copyright AFP ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Daniel AVIS

Several senior US Federal Reserve officials raised concerns in December that the fight against inflation may have “stalled” in recent months, according to minutes of the meeting published Wednesday.

The central bank voted 11-to-1 last month in favor of cutting interest rates by a quarter point and signaled a slower pace of cuts ahead, raising concerns that interest rates would have to remain higher for longer. 

The decision was taken against the backdrop of a small uptick in inflation over the last few months of the year, moving the Fed’s favored inflation gauge away from its long-term target of two percent.

At the same time, growth has remained robust and the labor market relatively resilient, reducing the pressure on the Fed to cut rates swiftly. 

The Fed’s decision to cut rates to between 4.25 and 4.50 percent was not unanimous — an unusual occurrence — with Cleveland Fed president Beth Hammack voting to leave rates unchanged.

During the meeting, “several” members of the Fed’s rate-setting committee raised concerns that the “disinflationary process may have stalled temporarily or noted the risk that it could,” the Fed said in minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday.

“Almost all participants judged that upside risks to the inflation outlook had increased,” it added.  

Fed officials were also concerned about how to model the likely impact of changes to trade and immigration policy pledged by Donald Trump, although they did not refer to the president-elect by name. 

Some chose to factor some assumptions into their economic forecasts, while others chose not to do so, and some refused to say whether or not they had. 

Trump has pledged to impose sweeping tariffs on goods entering the United States, and to implement a policy of mass deportation of undocumented workers, leading many economists to predict inflation could be higher than previously predicted, and growth lower. 

Trump and his economic advisors have challenged those assumptions, insisting that his policies will be disinflationary and pro-growth.

During their rate discussions, a few participants said it “might be difficult to distinguish more persistent influences on inflation from potentially temporary ones, such as those stemming from changes in trade policy that could lead to shifts in the level of prices.”

Before the minutes were published, futures traders assigned a probability of around 95 percent that the Fed would keep its key lending rate unchanged at its next rate decision later this month, according to CME Group.

In this article:Economy, Fed, Rate, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Instagram is owned by US tech giant Meta Instagram is owned by US tech giant Meta

Social Media

Disinformation experts slam Meta decision to end US fact-checking

Meta's shock announcement to end its US fact-checking program triggered scathing criticism from disinformation researchers.

18 hours ago
Ai Agent Ai Agent

Tech & Science

2025: The year of AI agents

If you’re even half paying attention to AI, you know 2025 is the year of the AI agent

17 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: The future of work — A shower cap full of electrodes on your head?

There’s too much to prove and nothing like enough proof.

21 hours ago
This undated handout image courtesy of Firefly Aerospace shows the fully assembled Blue Ghost Mission 1 lunar lander vehicle This undated handout image courtesy of Firefly Aerospace shows the fully assembled Blue Ghost Mission 1 lunar lander vehicle

Tech & Science

US company Firefly Aerospace to launch for Moon next week

US company Firefly Aerospace said Tuesday it is aiming to launch a lander to the Moon next week under an experimental NASA program.

21 hours ago