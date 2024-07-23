Sergei Vasilev: Building brands and communities in the sports industry

Photo courtesy of Sergei Vasilev

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Sergei Vasilev’s expertise extends to several parts of the sports industry and has been developed over the last fifteen years. His business strategies and marketing prowess have created exceptional commercial results for major brands like Reebok, Nike, Adidas, and Puma.

As Branding Director of The Outsider Boxing, Vasilev has grown the startup over the past few years to include varied commercial offerings and established two gyms in the United States. Vasilev is an experienced professional who is an asset to every team he joins and has built The Outsider Boxing into a formidable and sustainable business.

Vasilev began his career in the sportswear industry, where he worked for more than fifteen years. Creating mid to long-term business strategies using market data and consumer analysis is his arena and his work with Reebok was one of the highlights of his career. Vasilev was an integral part of the team that grew Reebok’s Classics category share from 26% to 52% in just two and a half years, leading to it becoming one of the top three sport-style brands in Eastern Europe.

An experienced project manager, Vasilev has launched several new distribution channels over the years. He spearheaded sportswear retail for Nike in the CIS market and the e-commerce branch of Reebok, which included working with budgets and assets, managing retail portfolios, and communications. His work with the retail team at Reebok North America stands out as a significant achievement. Vasilev lent his expertise to the project to reinvent fashion-forward retail formats, making shopping easier, more enjoyable, and more exciting.

Vasilev’s experience extends beyond country borders. The global accounts he worked on include Foot Locker, JD, Shoe Palace, and Atmos. These brands spanned across Europe, North America, and Asia. He helped implement strong brand standards and guidelines, resulting in better customer service and an on-time-in-full delivery plan that increased shelf space by 30% with key accounts.

Communications are a key part of any successful business, and Vasilev became well-versed in the field. He worked on a large communications portal during his time in APAC that connected retail, wholesale, product, and marketing teams so they could share budgets, products, SMUs, and creative assets. The project increased Adidas’s revenue by 19% in 2019.

Vasilev currently works as the Brand Director for The Outsider Boxing, a community-driven international fitness startup. There, he creates and implements growth strategies, manages operations, researches and develops product strategy, and manages financial KPIs to ensure the business is self-sustaining.

Over the past two years, he and The Outsider Boxing team have successfully raised $1.7 million in investment capital, created an entire operational infrastructure, developed diverse commercial offerings, and opened two gyms, one in Los Angeles and one in Miami. By leveraging his extensive expertise and harnessing his passion for the company, Vasilev has proven to be an essential part of The Outsider Boxing team.

To Vasilev, The Outsider Boxing is not just a company. It is a community and a valuable tool for boxing and fitness enthusiasts. He plans to utilize his skills to scale the company and hopes to see it expand into multiple states and become a franchise. Vasilev’s wealth of experience and commitment to the business are sure to lead to continued success.