Sergei Asatrian: Bridging business and government for societal improvement

Photo courtesy of Sergei Asatrian

Many professionals in business and government aim to create positive change, but the impact can be enhanced when these sectors collaborate. Sergei Asatrian exemplifies this integration. His career spans both public and private sectors, providing value to communities in various capacities.

Born in Leningrad — now Saint Petersburg — in Russia in 1995, Sergei would accompany his father to work and learned a lot about business through firsthand experience. This early experience led him to develop an interest in both business and government, which later led him to pursue a career that combined these fields.

Sergei achieved a higher education at the Northwestern Institute of Management at the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. He earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees with a concentration in state and municipal administration. Throughout his studies, he explored the interplay between government and business, examining how these industries can work together to achieve mutual goals and business growth. His academic work laid a strong groundwork in public administration, giving him the expertise to effectively engage with both sectors.

Following graduation, Sergei worked as a state tax inspector for the Federal Tax Service in Saint Petersburg. During his two years in this role, he managed tax debt settlements and compliance with fiscal regulations. This position enabled him to develop essential skills in governmental administration, including fiscal management and regulatory compliance. His work at the Federal Tax Service was crucial in honing his ability to understand and implement complex government policies effectively.

Following his tenure as a tax inspector, Sergei transitioned to a development manager position with a real estate investment and property management company. This role saw him managing property leases and negotiating business deals on the company’s behalf, which resulted in him acquiring a deeper understanding of the private sector’s needs.

Following his position as a development manager in the private sector, Sergei moved into the public sector and worked as an investment manager at the St. Petersburg State Budgetary Institution of the Investment Committee. For two years, he evaluated and advanced public-private partnerships, demonstrating his commitment to economic development through strategic investments. During his time in this role, he played a significant part in facilitating collaboration between government and business entities while focusing on projects that promoted local economic growth and public welfare.

Throughout his career, Sergei has improved public welfare by improving public infrastructure and services. His projects have supported local economic growth and established a foundation for successful government-business collaborations. His ability to balance the demands of both sectors has been a key factor in his success.

Sergei’s combination of analytical rigor and strategic vision distinguishes him in economic development circles. His work has seen him navigate both government and the private sector.

For Sergei, his work extends beyond a professional obligation; he views it as a means to make a lasting societal impact. He believes in the power of effective governmental and business relationships. Sergei aims to contribute to economic and social development on an international level. His vision includes driving business growth for his American logistics company and expanding his influence and efforts beyond local and national borders.

Sergei Asatrian’s past achievements and future aspirations reflect his dedication to addressing complex business challenges worldwide. As he continues his entrepreneurial work, he seeks to further foster economic growth and improve society through his leadership.